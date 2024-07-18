Xiaomi Mix Flip is also launching this Friday

In addition to the Mix Fold 4 and Redmi K70 Ultra, Xiaomi will also announce the Mix Flip model this Friday, July 19.

The company has already confirmed the move and several key details of the phone. This includes the official designs of the Mix Flip, which comes with a spacious 4″ cover screen with 1240p resolution and 1,600 nits brightness. The two camera lenses and the flash unit are placed within the space of the external display, allowing the screen to consume the entire upper section of the back. According to earlier leaks, the rear camera system will be composed of a 50MP main camera and a 47mm lens with 2x zoom and an f/2.0 aperture. As usual, the phone will be equipped with the Leica tech.

The lower half of the back, on the other hand, will be dedicated to the rear panel. As per the poster, the phone will be offered in different colors, including purple, black, white/silver, and a textured purple variant.

Aside from those, the company confirmed that the flip phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. In a recent leak, a Mix Flip unit (with a 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage configuration) was tested on AnTuTu and Geekbench 6, where it scored 1.91 million and 2,123 (single-core) / 6,512 (multi-core) points, respectively.