Xiaomi MIX FOLD 3, Pad 6 Max and more to be launched in August

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch new products. A few weeks after releasing the Redmi K60 Ultra, the brand will launch a new foldable smartphone. Along with the foldable smartphone, some ecosystem products are expected to be unveiled. On the Official MIUI server, the firmware for the MIX FOLD 3 and Pad 6 Max is now ready. This confirms that the devices will be officially launched in August. It’s time to review all the details in our news!

New Xiaomi August 2023 Launch Event

Xiaomi is an innovative smartphone manufacturer. The company aims to offer innovative products by making improvements in every product. The new MIX FOLD 3 will make users happy by closing the shortcomings of the previous generation MIX FOLD 2. Before MIX FOLD 3 is launched, Redmi K60 Ultra will be introduced first in China.

Then we will see the new foldable product. Xiaomi will organize the August 2023 Launch Event, allowing users to experience innovative devices. The improved models will improve the user experience and more people will want to buy Xiaomi products. We spotted the firmware on the official MIUI server before the launch of MIX FOLD 3.

MIX FOLD 3 has the codename “babylon“. It will launch with MIUI FOLD 14.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. The last internal MIUI build is MIUI-V14.1.1.0.TMVCNXM. The ready availability of the firmware indicates that the foldable smartphone will be officially available in China.

MIX FOLD 3 will only be available in the China market. In addition, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max also appears to be firmware is ready. The new tablet will be announced together with MIX FOLD 3.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has the codename “yudi“. It will launch with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. The new tablet will only be available in China, just like the MIX FOLD 3. Although the specifications are not yet known, Xiaomi will officially announce it at the Xiaomi August 2023 Launch Event. We will inform you when there is a new development. Please don’t forget to follow our Telegram channels and website.