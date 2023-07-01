Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is coming with a TOF camera!

Recently, Xiaomi Pad 6 Max was seen in the Bluetooth SIG certification. Today, it has been revealed that the tablet will come with a TOF camera. Every day, we are obtaining more information about the tablet. Although the technical specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, expected to be introduced alongside the MIX FOLD 3, are not known yet, there are rumors suggesting that it will be a high-performance and impressive tablet. Here’s everything known about the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max so far!

Known features of Xiaomi Pad 6 Max!

While there is no exact information available about the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max, it was revealed that it will have Bluetooth 5.1. Additionally, we know that it has the model number “23078KB5BC” and will be available only in the Chinese market. Today, Kacper Skrzypek mentioned that a Xiaomi device will have a TOF camera.

This TOF camera will be located on the front of the screen. It is said that the TOF camera will be useful in certain situations, such as locking the screen when you move away at a certain distance, illuminating the screen when you approach the device, and continuing/pausing playing music.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will have the codename “yudi” and is currently being internally tested on the MIUI server. As of July 1, 2023, the last internal MIUI build is MIUI-V14.0.0.16.TMHCNXM. Although it is not ready for sale yet, we know that it will be available in August.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is expected to be launched alongside the MIX FOLD 3. In addition to the MIX FOLD 3, it will also be introduced the Xiaomi Watch S2 Pro, and we will see the first-ever Xiaomi Smartwatch with SIM support.