Xiaomi officially announced HyperOS. Goodbye MIUI!

Xiaomi is changing its name after a long time. The MIUI interface has been used for many years and now it will be switched to HyperOs. It is known that this interface will not differ much from the previous MIUI interface. Many Chinese manufacturers decided on such a change because they use the OS suffix in their interface names. The statement made by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirms this. We already said yesterday that the name HyperOS would be used.

Xiaomi, HyperOS is coming, what to expect?

Xiaomi was actually testing MIUI 15 builds first. We also saw this at the Redmi K60 Ultra launch. But then they decided to change the name of MIUI 15 altogether. The new interface name is HyperOS. So what benefit will this have? What changes can the new interface offer? We already have an article on features expected with MIUI 15! HyperOS is actually a MIUI 15. Xiaomi developed MIUI 15 and then decided to change its name.

Frankly, we do not think there will be a significant difference. Because this new interface will be Android based. The internal MIUI 15 builds tested are based on Android 14. Already the official MIUI server confirms this. HyperOS will be a more optimized and stable user interface. Xiaomi 14 series will be available with HyperOS. But unfortunately we do not know whether this new user interface will be available only in China. We will inform you when there is a new official statement.

Source: Xiaomi