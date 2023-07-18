Xiaomi Pad 6 Max appears on 3C certification, launch is imminent!

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max had been spotted in the Bluetooth SIG certification previously, but its appearance in the 3C certification adds weight to the expectation of an upcoming launch event. The device is listed with the model number “2307BRPDCC” in the 3C certificate. While specific details about Xiaomi Pad 6 Max’s are still not disclosed, it is anticipated that it will come with several enhancements compared to the Pad 6 Pro. One prominent rumor circulating on the internet is that the tablet will feature a larger screen.

It is not confirmed yet but the rumors suggest that Xiaomi Pad 6 Max may sport a 13 or and 14-inch display. Given its “Max” branding, it is reasonable to assume that the tablet’s displat will be larger than Pad 6 series, as Xiaomi has previously released phones with hugely sized screens under the “Mi Max” series. The standard Xiaomi Pad 6 series boasts an 11-inch screen, so the Max edition is likely to go beyond that size.

Another known feature of Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. Unlike the iPad, which has the ToF sensor on the back for depth sensing and creating 3D models of real-life objects on virtual environment, Xiaomi has chosen to position this sensor on the front of the device.

Kacper Skrzypek has previously noticed and shared this in the tablet’s MIUI software, the ToF sensor on the Pad 6 Max will be used on the front to detect whether the user is looking at the tablet, enabling the device to intelligently illuminate the display or resume playback of any paused media.

While Xiaomi Pad 6 Max has yet to be officially unveiled we know that it will be codenamed “yudi.” As mentioned earlier, the tablet is expected to be introduced in August, possibly alongside Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 and Xiaomi Watch S2 Pro. As we eagerly await the official announcement, tech enthusiasts are eager to see what innovative features the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max will bring to the table.