Leaker on Xiaomi trifold: No commercial mass production plan yet

Despite earlier rumors that the Xiaomi trifold smartphone was already in its final stages, a reputable leaker revealed that there are still no plans for the handheld’s commercial mass production.

Huawei is the first brand to offer the first trifold smartphone through its Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. Nonetheless, the company should soon share the spotlight with other companies, with earlier reports saying other manufacturers are now preparing their own trifold creations. One includes Xiaomi, which reportedly has a trifold device that will join its Mix series.

Recently, the phone’s patent illustrations leaked online, revealing its basic design. Earlier reports suggested that Xiaomi had finally reached the final stages of preparing the Mix trifold. It was also claimed that it would be unveiled in February 2025 at the Mobile World Congress.

However, Digital Chat Station claimed on Weibo that the Mix trifold smartphone is not yet in the production stage. The tipster underscored that while Xiaomi has the technical ideas for the phone, production is another matter, adding he has “not heard of any commercial mass production plan yet.”

The news follows the tipster’s claim that Honor will be the second company to unveil its trifold device. However, as Honor CEO Zhao Ming suggested, it seems the brand is also still in the technological stages.

“In terms of patent layout, Honor has already laid out a variety of technologies such as tri-fold, scroll, etc,” the executive shared in an interview.

Via