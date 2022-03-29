Xiaomi’s new Redmi Note 11 series: global launch event and what’s on offer

At today’s Note 11 series global launch event, Xiaomi introduced three new smartphones to the international market: The latest Redmi Note 11 Pro+5G, Note 11s 5G and Redmi 10 5G. Xiaomi has already launched the same models in China and now it is ready to sell them globally. Let’s see what these models have to offer.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G itself is looking quite promising. The expectations are quite high after the massive success of the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 SoC chipset. It comes with a 4500mAh battery and supports 120W HyperCharge fast charging which can give full days’ charge in just 15 minutes. The Note 11 Pro+ has a 108MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide sensor and 2 MP telemacro triple rear camera setup with 16 MP front facing camera. This device also have tuned by JBL stereo speakers

It shall be noted that Note 11 Pro+ 5G international variant is not the same as the one launched earlier this month in India. This device already released as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in India.

The base price of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is $369 for the 6/128GB version. The 8/128GB model is priced at $399 and the 8/256GB for $449. Read detailed specifications here

Redmi Note 11S 5G

Redmi Note 11S 5G basically a Redmi Note 11 5G launched in China back into in October. It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate display and a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC. It comes with a 50MP main camera next to an 8MP ultrawide camera and an additional 2MP telemacro sensor. There is a 13MP front-facing camera. The battery is 5,000 mAh and comes with 33W charging.

Redmi Note 11S 5G will be available in three color variants: Twilight Blue, Midnight Black, and Star Blue. The baseline is $249 for the 4/64GB model. The mid-range 4/128GB version for $279 and the 6/128GB variant for $299. Click here to know more.

Redmi 10 5G

The new Redmi 10 5G which is the same as the Redmi Note 11E 5G launched earlier this month in China. Redmi 10 5G features a 6.58-inch 90Hz display with a 5 MP selfie camera in a waterdrop-style notch. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The back features a 50MP and a 2MP dual-camera setup.

It’s worth mentioning Redmi 10 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face unlock, and a lovely 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 10 5G comes in three color variants— Graphite Gray, Aurora Green, and Chrome Silver.

It comes in two storage variants: a 4/64GB one going for $199 and a 4/128GB version for $229.

Full specs here