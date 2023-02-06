All Information About MIUI ROM Variants & Regions

MIUI is an Android-based interface made by Xiaomi. This interface contains the most advanced version of Android. There are multiple variants of MIUI that offer a great user experience and features not found in other OEM companies.

Users who are aware of the variety of these roms, but do not know what they are, are undecided about which one to use. There are various versions of Xiaomi’s Custom Android Skin MIUI. Some are better and some are worse. With this article, you will be able to see all MIUI ROM Variants and Xiaomi ROM variants. And you will find out which is the best MIUI. If you’re ready, let’s start!

MIUI ROM Variants & Types

Now there are basically 2 different versions of MIUI. Weekly Public Beta and Stable. There are also 2 main regions. China and Global. Weekly Public Beta is the version in which MIUI features are tested early. Previously, the daily beta developer version was released to users, and this version was the version where MIUI’s features were tested early.

However, Xiaomi has completely stopped releasing the daily beta as of November 28, 2022. Since then, daily beta versions are only available to the Xiaomi Software Testing Team. Users are no longer allowed to access this version.

Chinese users can access weekly public betas, while Global users can no longer access Global Beta versions, although they were able to use the Global Daily Beta in the past. The reason why it was no longer available was that the test features of MIUI Beta did not work properly and malicious users used it to show it as a bad company instead of reporting it to Xiaomi.

MIUI ROM Regions

MIUI basically has 2 regions. Global and China. The Global ROM is divided into many regions under itself. China Rom has features such as China-specific Assistants, Chinese social media apps. This ROM does not have a Google Play store. Only Chinese and English languages are available.

China ROM is the ROM that can be referred to as MIUI. Xiaomi tests all its features first in the China Beta. The MIUI System works best on China ROMs. Global ROM is the version of the non-Chinese-specific applications and features that were in the China ROM. Google Phone, Messaging, and Contacts apps are available as default in most regions. The system runs unstable and far from MIUI. The reason for this is that the MIUI structure is corrupted and tried to resemble pure Android. Global and China ROM applications cannot be cross-installed.

Device variants are controlled by a resistor connected to the device motherboard. Depending on the motherboard, the resistor that manages the regions can set the region to Global, India and China. That is, there are 2 regions as software and 3 regions as hardware.



MIUI China (CN)

MIUI China is pure MIUI. It works fast and is stable. It contains applications specific to China. It is one of the most frequently updated regions. MIUI China is only available on devices sold in China. It can be installed on global devices via a computer. However, if it is installed and the bootloader is locked, there is a risk that your phone will not turn on. Only English and Chinese languages are available in this version. Google Play Store is not available, but it is hidden on high-end devices. If we explain the MIUI China version in a sentence, it is the stable version of MIUI. If you are using Xiaomi, you should use MIUI China.

MIUI Global (MI)

It is the main ROM of MIUI Global. Phone, messaging, contacts applications belong to Google. It does not include features such as voice recording. It does not have a Chinese-specific font, Chinese-specific keys, and many features. Due to the fact that there are more Google features in the interface, there may be problems with stability.

Note: All MIUI ROMs except MIUI China are mentioned as MIUI Global.

MIUI India Global (IN)

It is the MIUI version found on phones sold in India. Previously, it included Google apps as in Global ROM. That changed after the Indian government penalized Google. Google took a new decision and changed the requirement for Google Phone & Messages app to be available on smartphones in India.

From now on, smartphone manufacturers will be able to optionally embed these applications. After these developments, Xiaomi added the MIUI Dialer & Messaging application to the MIUI interface with the POCO X5 Pro 5G. Starting with POCO X5 Pro 5G, all Xiaomi smartphones to be launched in India will be offered with MIUI Calling & Messaging app. Also, if your phone is sold as POCO in India, it may contain the POCO Launcher instead of the MIUI Launcher. If you install MIUI India ROM on an NFC-supported device, NFC will not work.

MIUI EEA Global (EU)

It is the version of MIUI Global (MI) version adapted to European standards. It is ROM customized for Europe, such as legal features in Europe. You can use alternative search engines inside phone. The update frequency is the same as MIUI Global.

MIUI Russia Global (RU)

It is a ROM quite similar to the Global ROM. Search apps are owned by Google. You can use Yandex instead of Google as the default search engine. Also, this ROM has new MIUI 13 widgets.

MIUI Turkey Global (TR)

This ROM is the same as EEA Global ROM. Unlike the EEA Global ROM, it contains applications belonging to Turkey.

MIUI Indonesia Global (ID)

Unlike other Global ROMs, MIUI Indonesia ROM contains MIUI dialer, messaging, and contacts applications instead of Google phone applications. Thanks to these applications, you can use features such as call recording. Since it is more similar to MIUI China, we can say that the most stable Global ROMs are ID and TW ROMs.

MIUI Taiwan Global (TW)

MIUI Taiwan ROM has MIUI dialer, messaging and contacts applications like MIUI Indonesia. Unlike Indonesia ROM, there are Taiwan sub-characters in the search application. It is stable like Indonesia ROM.

MIUI Japan Global (JP)

These ROMs are the same as MIUI Global ROM. It comes preloaded with Japan-specific applications. Since Japan has its own devices (Redmi Note 10 JE, Redmi Note 11 JE), some JP devices do not have a different ROM. Different SIM cards can be used.

Other MIUI Regions (LM, KR, CL)

These zones are devices specific to operators. It includes operator-specific applications. It is the same as the Global ROM and contains Google apps.

MIUI Stable ROM

This ROM is out-of-the-box software of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO devices. It is the ROM with all tests done and no bugs. It receives updates for an average of 1 to 3 months. If your device is a very old device, this update may come every 6 months. It may take 3 months for a feature in the Beta ROM to come to MIUI Stable ROM. MIUI Stable ROM versions numbers are classically “V14.0.1.0.TLFMIXM”. V14.0 refers to the MIUI base version. 1.0 indicates the number of updates for that device. The letters at the end “T” indicate the Android version. “LF” is the device model code. LF is Xiaomi 12T Pro / Redmi K50 Ultra. “MI” represents the region. “XM” stands for sim lock. If it was a Vodafone device, it would have written VF instead of MI.

MIUI Stable Beta ROM

MIUI Stable Beta ROM is the last test version before MIUI stable is released. MIUI Stable Beta is exclusive to China. Global Stable Beta name and application form are different. Only Chinese ROM users can apply for MIUI Stable Beta. It can be applied through Mi Community China. You need 300 internal test points to join MIUI Stable Beta. If there is no problem in MIUI Stable Beta, the same version is given to the Stable branch. The version number is the same as Stable.

MIUI Internal Stable Beta ROM

MIUI Internal Stable ROM stands for Xiaomi’s as yet unreleased Stable Beta ROM. Versions usually end in “.1” to “.9”, such as V14.0.0.1 or V14.0.1.1. It’s a stable rom ready to be released when it’s “.0.”. Download links for this version are inaccessible.

MIUI Mi Pilot ROM

The way it works is the same as MIUI Stable ROM. Mi Pilot ROM is exclusive to Global regions only. The form of application is made on the Xiaomi website. No internal test points are needed. Only people accepted to Mi Pilot ROM can use this version. Other users can only install via TWRP. If there is no problem in this version, it is given to the Stable branch and all users can use it.

MIUI Daily ROM (MIUI Developer ROM)

MIUI Daily ROM is the ROM that Xiaomi builds in Internal when devices are produced or MIUI features are added. It is automatically built and tested by the server every day. It has 2 different regions as Global and China. Daily ROM is available for each region. However, there is no access to download links of daily roms. Formerly, certain devices sold in China only received 4 Daily Developer ROM updates each week. Now only Xiaomi Software Testing Team can access these ROMs. Users cannot access new Daily Beta Developer versions. The numbering of the version is based on the date. The 23.4.10 version represents the April 10, 2023 release.

MIUI Weekly ROM

It is the weekly version of MIUI Daily Beta released every day. It was released every Thursday. It is no different than the Daily ROM. As we explained above, this beta version has also been suspended. Users cannot access it. The version numbers are the same as the Daily Beta Developer ROM.

MIUI Weekly Public Beta

It is the Beta version that Xiaomi usually releases on Fridays. In some cases it may be published two days a week. There is no release schedule. MIUI Weekly Public Beta is exclusive to China. For this, you need to register for the Beta Test Program on the Mi Community China application. Instead, you can install it via TWRP using the MIUI Downloader application. In terms of structure, it is between MIUI Daily Rom and MIUI Stable Beta. It is more experimental than MIUI Stable Beta and more stable than MIUI Daily ROM. In the MIUI Public Beta version, the features that will be added to the MIUI Stable version are tested. Version numbers are like V14.0.23.1.30.DEV.

Xiaomi Engineering ROM

It is the version in which the hardware and functions of the device are tested while producing Xiaomi devices. This version contains pure Android without MIUI. It has only the Chinese language in it and its main purpose is for device testing. It contains test applications belonging to Qualcomm or MediaTek. This software is definitely not suitable for daily use and no user can access it. This version is only available in Xiaomi Repair Center and Xiaomi Production Center. There are multiple different versions of Engineering ROM. All read-only parts of the phone can be accessed through the version that no one can access. This version is only available to device engineers. The Version numbers of Engineering ROM belonging to Repair Centers or Production Line are “FACTORY-ARES-0420”. 0420 means 20 April. ARES is the codename. You can access Xiaomi Engineering Firmwares from here.

This is how MIUI versions were generally informed. All versions here can be installed on devices, but flashing a different region’s ROM may permanently damage your device. You can get information about flashing ROMs of different versions by visiting our website. We have come to the end of the article.