MIUI Security App: Features, Details and Download [Updated: 26 January 2023]

As MIUI gets more updated frequently, users are not able to keep track of updates. So in this article, we will explain you the features of MIUI Security app along with older versions and their changelogs, to keep you updated on things.

MIUI Security App Features

In this section, we will try to explain all of the features of the app on here. So here they are listed on below. MIUI Security is among the most powerful and secure security apps among Android skins. MIUI Security includes the features of the most popular security applications. Thanks to these features of MIUI Security, Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones are always safe.

Cleaner

This is a feature that is used to scan your files frequently and clean your temporary, unused files, or the app caches that are no longer needed.

It scans your cache, unneeded files, APK files that are left over after installing things, your RAM and such more. Once the scan is done, you can choose what to clean and what not to clean and let the MIUI Security do the work for you.

Security Scan

This feature is used to check your device frequently if there’s anything that is off, or seems suspicious.

It scans your WLAN, payments, anything off that is risky and such.

Battery

This opens the same page from the settings, that displays your battery level, screen on time level, battery usage, how many battery has been used by apps and such.

This page also let’s you to change your device’s work level to performance(if supported), turn on battery saver and ultra battery saver.

Data usage

This page will show you how much mobile data per SIM, will let you to limit it, and change the package(if carrier does support).

You can also see your daily data usage as well from this page.

Privacy protection

This page is the same one that you can enter from settings as well. It let’s you to view anything that is privacy-side related.

You can also turn on/off such privacy features from here as well, like the camera indicators, and more.

Manage apps

This page is also same as the one that is from settings, and again it’s a shortcut on the MIUI Security app.

You can view your all apps here, uninstall, manage, clear their data, see how much they are used for and see how much resources they use from your phone and such in this page.

Toolbox

This page appears when you scroll down on the MIUI Security app, and shows you all other features that are supported on your phone. We will explain them also one by one as far as we can.

Solve problems

As the name says, this page is used to check the problems and solve them on your device.

It scans your mostly hardware to see if there’s anything that is off or not working. It scans your phone’s performance, network, settings, battery and also other things that are software sided.

Second space

This feature basically opens a second user space on your phone that is entirely seperated from your main system.

The second space have it’s own files seperated from main apps as well, so any apps that you install there won’t detect that you’re on the second system.

Emergency SOS

This is one of MIUI’s emergency features which comes in really handy if you’re on an emergency situation.

The feature itself is turned off by default, but you can turn it on easily on here by just a switch. Whenever it’s on, as the description of it says so, when you tap the power button 5 times rapidly, it will start calling emergency services for you.

Find device

This is a feature to find your device if it’s lost by checking the location of the device remotely over the Xiaomi’s services.

You can lock the device remotely as well if you can’t find it, which makes the device completely unusable even if it’s factory reset.

Blocklist

This is the same page from settings and the phone app, and so it’s a shortcut in the MIUI Security app.

You can block annoying users from here, along with their SMS messages and such.

Dual apps

This feature is kinda same as the second space one, but instead it will use the storage on your main system and not a seperate one.

You can choose any app to use as dual app on here, and so also turn it off if you ever used it before.

Hidden apps

This is the same feature that was on the home screen settings, and so it’s a shortcut on MIUI Security app.

You can hide/unhide any app you want in this list with a simple switch.

Battery saver

This is the same page from the battery settings and also in the normal settings app, and so it’s a shortcut on MIUI Security app.

This page also has more additional options that can give you more battery life on your device.

Ultra battery saver

As same as above, this is the same page from the battery settings and also in the normal settings app, and so it’s a shortcut on MIUI Security app.

This page also has more additional options that can give you more battery life on your device.

MIUI Security App All versions

This section includes all older versions both for China and Global variants of MIUI, and so you can check their changelogs as well.

MIUI 14 Security App Global

Version Date Changelog Download V7.1.0-220901.1.2 03.10.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.0.4-220913.1.2 14.09.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.0.3-220909.1.2 10.09.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.0.2-220902.1.2 03.09.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.0.1-220901.1.2 01.09.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.3-220622.1.2 23.06.2022 1. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Link V6.2.2-220526.1.2 26.05.2022 1. New in-app Game Turbo UI;

2. New Game Turbo Icon;

3. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.1-220525.1.2 26.05.2022 1. New in-app Game Turbo UI;

2. New Game Turbo Icon;

3. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.0-220418.1.2 17.05.2022 1. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Link V6.1.8-220426.1.3 03.05.2022 1. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Link V6.1.6-220323.1.3 01.04.2022 1. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Link V6.1.0-220301.1.2 15.03.2022 1. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Link V6.0.2-220210.1.2 22.02.2022 1. Fixed known bugs and improved app stability. Link V6.0.1-220125.1.2 21.02.2022 1. Fixed known bugs and improved app stability. Link V6.0.0-220110.1.2 23.02.2022 No changelog. Link

MIUI 14 Security App China

Version Date Changelog Download V7.4.0-221223.0.2 26.01.2023 1. Fixed known bugs. Link V7.3.6-221209.0.1 20.12.2022 1. Updated to version MIUI 14 Link V7.2.4-221021.0.1 25.10.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.2.3-221015.0.1 17.10.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.2.2-221014.0.1

15.10.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.1.8-220921.0.1 28.09.2022 1. New "Battery Health" UI;

2. Fixed known issues;

3. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.1.7-220915.0.1 21.09.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.1.6-220909.0.1 15.09.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.1.4-220826.0.1 31.08.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.0.9-220726.0.1 02.08.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V7.0.8-220725.0.1 27.07.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.3.4-220623.0.1 29.06.2022 1. Bug fixes and performance improvements. Link V6.3.3-220616.0.1 21.06.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.3.2-220614.0.1 16.06.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.3.1-220614.0.1 15.06.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.9-220601.0.1 07.06.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.8-220526.0.1 31.05.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.7-220520.0.1 24.05.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link V6.2.6-220518.0.1 23.05.2022 1. Fixed known issues;

2. Performance experience optimizations. Link

As you can see the comparison above, the China version gets the updates more frequently.

Note: MIUI 14 version of MIUI 14 Security App may causes bugs on older MIUI versions.

MIUI Security App FAQ

Can you install the China MIUI Security app to global, vice versa and such?

No. It will break many things as we tried, rarely it works but usually no.

How do I update the MIUI Security app if my phone is no longer getting updates?

You can check MIUI System Updates Telegram channel, and search for “#security”, it will show you all the MIUI Security app versions.

I accidentally installed a version that is different than my MIUI region