There are several Telegram Bots out there, and we gathered the 10 Best Telegram Bots for you.

Best Telegram Bots

Best Telegram Media Bots

Newfileconverterbot

This Bot is one of the Best Telegram Bots which allows you to quickly convert files from one format to another, and it works with images, audio files, and videos. This is what you have done with Chrome and going to the website to convert one thing on the other or getting an app for that, but with Telegram, you can convert any media file from one format to another.

Filetobot

This Bot saves your files privately and puts them into categories. You can send any file to the Bot, and it will add it immediately. You can download the file anytime, and all file types are supported. Once you send the file, it immediately asks where you want to save it, and you need to choose a folder.

VideoDownloadBot

This Bot saves you when you want to download a video on your phone. It works very well; all you need to do is share the video link, and the Bot quickly offers a download link.

InstasaveBot

This application is similar to the previous one, and it helps you to download videos from Instagram. Just as in the VideoDownloadBot, you need to share the post link that you want to download.

Best Telegram Games Bot

GameeBot

This Game Bot allows you to play tons of games with your friends in chats or even alone.

GameBot

You need to put this Bot in a group, and there are several games which the Bot offers to play within a group. Once you put this Bot in your group, tap the play with friends. It will ask for a group that you would want to play. There are currently three games, but they will add many more games soon.

Best Telegram Group Management Bots

RoseBot

Constantly reminding users of the rules, keeping track of repeat offenders, and managing multiple groups are too hard sometimes, but Rose Bot is here to help you get around and keep the order in your groups.

Grouphelpbot

This Bot to help you manage your groups quickly and safely. Just add ‘’grouphelp’’ Bot to a group as Admin and then use ‘’/settings’’ to set up functions.

Best Telegram Inchat Bots

TenorBot – GIF

We know some people have this function on their keyboard where they can get the GIF, but there is a bot on Telegram that you should know that you can use as a GIF finder. You need to type the name of this Bot on your keyboard.

YoutubeSearch Bot – Video

When you want to send a video that comes to your mind, all you need to do is write ‘’vid,’’ which asks you to type the video title you search.

Yandex.translate Bot – Translate

Imagine you are in a multilingual group, where there are many people from different countries whose primary language is not English; you have to communicate with them, so you need a Translator. Once you write ‘’ytranslatebot’’, you need to write the sentence you want to be translated.

Yandex Image Search Bot – Picture

With this bot, you can find and share images. Just type @pic and then search the pictures you want.

Best Telegram Music Bots

SpotyBot

This Bot gets the music you want to find quickly on Spotify. You need to log in to your Spotify account to enable all functionalities.

Deezer Music Bot

This bot works as the same as SpotyBot but it has a more things to do, including searching for albums, artists, and playlists especially. It brings music from Deezer, Spotify, SoundCloud, and VK. To search for albums, you should write ”@DeezerMusicBot .a”, for playlists, ”@DeezerMusicBot .pl”, for artists, ”@DeezerMusicBot .ar”.

There are several Telegram bots that you might need, and we gathered the 10 Best Telegram Bots in our article that you might need the most. If you want, you can visit Telegram’s site to learn more about bots. What do you think about them? Which one do you think you need the most?