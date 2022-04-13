Best Video Edit Apps for Video Makers

Phones and the internet are getting more and more involved in our lives. People can produce content with increasing technology. As the processing power of phones increases, it is sufficient to use a phone instead of buying equipment for this job. Editing videos with an Android Phone becomes possible through the enhanced Android video edit apps. So, what are the best Android video edit apps?

Producing content and editing videos from the phone is not as difficult as it used to be. Developing technology and developing software allows you to easily edit your videos from the phone. Any video editing application you can download from Google Play will help you edit your videos easily. Thus, you can edit and broadcast your videos from the phone without needing any professional computer. What are the video edit apps for Android that will make your work much easier?

Best Video Edit Apps For Android

The video edit apps in this list are listed by Google Play downloads and votes. The list of the apps:

CapCut Video Editor

CapCut is a very popular application today. Its effects, and ready-made video templates help you catching the latest trends and makes your videos better. More focused on short videos, this app can be one of the best video editing apps for short video producers. Considering more than 3 million downloads and the majority of users, this app works very successfully and stably. You can follow this link to download.

VN Video Editor Maker VlogNow

VN Video Editor, which is a app that will be more interesting for the vloggers, helps you edit your long videos. It has color adjustment, effects and many vlog, video editing tools. VN Video Editor helps you make your vlogs ready for publication and make video edits from the phone. Add animations, edit colors, add effects. VN Video editor helps them all. Click here to download this video edit app, which is highly appreciated by the users. You can also find the best phones for vlogging by clicking here.

GoPro Quick

GoPro Quik is one of the best video editing apps rooted in the Android world. It is a video editing application where you can adjust the video speed, keep your videos in one place, allows server backup and works quite successfully with GoPro compatibility. This application, which is perfect for editing long or short videos, also shapes your videos with effects and animations. You can also share the edited videos with one click wherever you want. Click here to access to the download link.

Alight Motion

Alight Motion is a highly detailed Android video edit app. It lets you edit your long videos with so many tools. You can make animations, adjust your color settings, add texts and templates. You can adjust the volume of your videos and add background music. You can save the videos you make as videos or GIFs. This video edit app outperforms most video editing apps due to its ease of use and more tools than any other apps. You can access to Alight Motion by clicking here.

InShot

InShot ranks as the most popular video editing app compared to other Video edit apps for Android. With more than 14 million users, InShot offers free and paid video edit options. Through the its advanced user experience, ready-made templates and effects, it provides many conveniences to the user. In order to use this simple and easy-to-use app in more detail, you need to get the paid version. In the free version, it puts a watermark and deprives it of many features. For your simple video editing work, you can use this app . Click here to access the app .

These apps are handpicked best video editing apps for Android. With these apps, you can edit your videos and make them ready for sharing on social media without needing any a computer. These Android video editing applications, which we can call the best, can be paid or free. You can install one by choosing the one that suits your needs and start editing your videos on Android.