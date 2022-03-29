Best 6 Xiaomi Phones to Get High FPS on PUBG Mobile

Mobile games have been in our lives since the time phones entered our lives. Gamers want to get high FPS on PUBG Mobile. Games are liked by people, because you can play mobile games anywhere you want. PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games nowadays. PUBG Mobile released its mobile version in 2017 and has millions of players. It is easy to access, free and has a fairly large player base. For PUBG mobile, which is accessible to almost everyone, it is necessary to have a powerful phone. In this article, we will examine six best Xiaomi phones to get high fps on PUBG Mobile.

Redmi K50 Pro

Redmi K50 Prousing the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform was introduced with the aims to high performance.

Using the Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processing unit, Redmi K50 Pro provides high performance for high-graphics games. Redmi K50 Pro is introduced as very affordable compared to its rivals, is a successful phone for those who want performance. Using a 6.67 inch 120Hz OLED display, Redmi K50 Pro offers a very good experience for those who want a quality screen. The screen with a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz is very fast in terms of touch response. Redmi K50 Pro comes with the camera setup with 108MP optical image stabilizer can give good results in photography. Redmi K50 Pro with 120W charging speed offers long battery life for games with a 5000mAh battery. Redmi K50 Pro can prefered for get high fps on PUBG Mobile. Click here for all features of Redmi K50 Pro.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform was introduced as a high-end flagship. Using the Adreno 730 graphics processing unit, Xiaomi 12 Pro offers high performance for high graphics games. The phone, which Xiaomi classifies as high-end, comes with quite a lot of hardware. The screen using 6.73 inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED technology offers high-level image quality. Xiaomi 12 Pro with a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz is very fast in terms of touch response. The phone, which comes with 1440 x 3200 pixel WQHD + resolution, gives very clear images on the screen.Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with the camera setup with 50MP optical image stabilizer gives good results in photography. Xiaomi 12 Pro with 120W charging speed offers long battery life for games with a 4600mAh battery. Xiaomi 12 Pro can prefered for get high fps on PUBG Mobile. Click here for all features of Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Redmi K50 Gaming

Using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, the Redmi K50 Gaming was introduced as a gaming-focused smartphone. Using the Adreno 730 graphics processing unit, the phone offers high performance for high graphics games. Redmi K50 Gaming specially released by Redmi for gamers, comes with a very high performance. Using 6.67 inch 120Hz OLED technology, Redmi K50 Gaming’ s screen offers a high quality experience for users. The screen with a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz is quite fast as a touch response. The screen, which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 px, lags behind its competitors. Redmi K50 Gaming that comes with a 64MP camera does not offer a high camera experience because it is out for gaming, but it is not a bad camera. Redmi K50 Gaming 4700mAh battery with 120W charging speed offers long battery life for games. Redmi K50 Gaming can prefered for get high fps on PUBG Mobile. Click here for all features of Redmi K50 Gaming.

Black Shark 4S Pro

Using the Snapdragon 888+ 5G platform, the Black Shark 4S Pro was introduced as a gaming-focused smartphone. Black Shark 4S Pro does not use MIUI, the interface of Xiaomi, comes with JoyUI 4.0. JoyUI 4.0 was specially developed for BlackShark. Using the Adreno 660 graphics processing unit, Black Shark 4S Pro offers high performance for high graphics games. BlackShark 4S Pro, which has been specially released for gamers, comes with an unusual special screen. The screen, which uses 6.67 inch Super AMOLED technology, has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen, which can give high fps for gamers, can give 144 fps in supported games. The screen with 1080 x 2400 pixel screen resolution offers Touch sampling rate 720 Hz. The screen with high touch sampling rate takes a very short time for instant feedback for gamers. Black Shark 4S Pro that comes with a 64MP camera does not offer a high camera experience because it is out for gaming, but it is not a bad camera. Black Shark 4S Pro with 120W charging speed offers long battery life for games with a 4500mAh battery. Black Shark 4S Pro can prefered for get high fps on PUBG Mobile. Click here for all features of Black Shark 4S Pro.

Redmi K50

Redmi K50 using the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 platform was introduced with the aim of high performance.

Using the Mali-G610 graphics processing unit, Redmi K50 provides high performance for high-graphics games. Introduced as very affordable compared to its competitors, the Redmi K50 is a successful phone for those who want performance. The screen with a screen resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels offers a high quality gaming experience. The touch sampling rate is 480 Hz, and the touch response is very fast. Using a 6.67 inch 120Hz OLED display, the phone offers a very good experience for those who want a quality screen. Redmi K50 comes with a camera setup with a 48MP optical image stabilizer can give good results in photography. With a 67W charging speed, the Redmi K50 offers a long battery life for games with a 5500mAh battery. Redmi K50 can prefered for get high fps on PUBG Mobile. Click here for all features of Redmi K50.

Xiaomi 12X

Using the Snapdragon 870 5G platform, the Xiaomi 12X was introduced as the inexpensive version of the Xiaomi 12 series. Xiaomi 12X is affordable compared to the Xiaomi 12 series, comes with a successful hardware. Using the Adreno 650 graphics processing unit, Xiaomi 12X offers high performance for high graphics games. The phone, which Xiaomi classifies as high-end, comes with a very full hardware. Using the 6.28 inch 120Hz AMOLED technology, the screen offers a high level of image quality. Despite its small size, the Xiaomi 12X, which comes with high features, is a good choice for those who like small phones.Xiaomi 12X’s screen has a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, is quite fast in terms of touch response. The phone, which comes with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, gives very clear images on the screen. Xiaomi 12X that comes with the camera setup with 50MP optical image stabilizer gives good results in photography. With 67W charging speed, Xiaomi 12X have 4500mAh battery and offers long battery life for games. Xiaomi 12X can prefered for get high fps on PUBG Mobile. Click here for all features of Xiaomi 12X.

PUBG Mobile, which has been very popular since the day it was released, has a large player base. In order to play PUBG Mobile, which is liked by the players and played for a long time, you need to buy a phone with high features. You can have better gaming experience with better smartphones. We have examined the six best Xiaomi smartphones that can be preferred for PUBG Mobile. You can have a better gaming experience by choosing these phones for PUGB Mobile. Follow Xiaomiui for more technological content.