Camera issue on Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi eu Custom ROM is now solved!

Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi eu Custom Rom had camera issues on MIUI 13 until today. Though, the Xiaomi eu developers have finally fixed it. This issue was also apparent on China ROM as well, but it will be fixed with a Magisk Module soon. So let’s talk about it!

The xiaomi.eu custom ROM for Mi 10T was also working on Mi 10T Pro. However, there were reports of camera not working properly on Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi eu Custom Rom. But, the developers have finally fixed it and the camera is now working fine. If you are using Mi 10T Pro, you can upgrade to the MIUI 13 version.

Camera is working on Mi 10T Pro Xiaomi eu now!

So, the Mi 10T Pro’s camera, as mentioned previously, was broken on Xiaomi.eu for a while, due to blob mismatching. There was a fix for this, by replacing the Mi 10T’s blobs with the ones from the Mi 10 Pro, but this led to OIS being broken, and the storage reporting as 512 GB instead of the devices native storage. But, the Xiaomi.eu team has finally fixed this issue in their most recent MIUI 13 build, and it is currently available for users to download on SourceForge. The developer announced it on the Xiaomi.eu forums, yesterday at around 5pm. This issue was considered one of the fatal flaws of Xiaomi.eu for the Mi 10T Pro.

Here is the forum post announcing the fix:

This is very exciting for Mi 10T Pro users, due to the fact that this has been a massive issue for the device for a while. We’re happy that this issue has been resolved, and hope that the users can enjoy their phones again. You can read more about this on the official release page for xiaomi.eu, linked here, and you can download the ROM here. Do you also use Xiaomi.eu on your device? Let us know about your experience in our Telegram chat, which you can join here.