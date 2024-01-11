Xiaomi has gained immense popularity for offering feature-packed smartphones at competitive prices. For tech enthusiasts who love to customize and optimize their devices beyond the stock experience, the availability of robust custom ROMs and kernel support is crucial. In this article, we’ll explore Xiaomi phones with the best custom ROM support, providing users with the freedom to tailor their smartphones to their liking.

POCO F4 / Redmi K40S

Released in 2022, the POCO F4 or Redmi K40S boasts a Snapdragon 870 5G processor, AMOLED display, and a 48 MP camera. What sets it apart is the consistent support from the developer community, with new custom ROMs and kernel updates emerging every 2-3 days.

POCO F3 / Redmi K40

Launched in 2021, the POCO F3 (Redmi K40) shares similarities with its successor, featuring a Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, AMOLED display, and a 48 MP camera. The active developer community ensures a plethora of customization options for users seeking a personalized smartphone experience.

POCO F5 / Redmi Note 12 Turbo

Released in May 2023, the POCO F5 (Redmi Note 12 Turbo) is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor, AMOLED display, and an impressive 64 MP camera. With ongoing support from developers, users can enjoy a wide range of custom ROMs and kernel updates.

Redmi Note 11 Series

Redmi Note 11 series, expecially veux, introduced in January 2022, features AMOLED displays and stands out as the most budget-friendly option on our list. The community’s dedication to development ensures a continuous stream of custom ROMs for users who value affordability and customization.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Launched in March 2021, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 732G processor and a remarkable 64 MP camera. Its 120Hz AMOLED display enhances the user experience, and the active developer community ensures a steady flow of custom ROMs and kernel updates.

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Released in September 2021, the Xiaomi 11T Pro features a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor, an AMOLED display, and an impressive 108 MP camera. This flagship device maintains strong community support, offering users the opportunity to explore various custom ROMs and kernels.

Conclusion

For Xiaomi enthusiasts seeking smartphones with excellent custom ROM support, the POCO F3, POCO F4, POCO F5, Redmi Note 11 Series, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Xiaomi 11T Pro stand out as top choices. With the active developer communities consistently releasing new custom ROMs and kernel updates, users can unleash the full potential of their devices and enjoy a personalized smartphone experience. If you’re looking to purchase and use a Xiaomi phone with extensive customizability, these devices remain excellent options.