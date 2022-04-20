Huawei Nova 9 SE has been launched in China, and we have had the Huawei Nova 9 SE for about two weeks to test out. If you consider buying this phone, we will explain everything you need to know about it.

The Huawei Nova 9 SE is a sneaky smartphone, pushing the limits of what a mid-range phone can do. We get 108MP for high-resolution photography, creative vlog experience, promising low light performance, beautiful design, incredible 66W SuperCharge, and more. This one is definitely a feature-packed device with lots of promise.

As we mentioned before, Huawei Nova 9 SE was launched in China last month, and we have an opportunity to review this device. Let’s start our review with the unboxing. If you currently use a Huawei phone or want to get a new one, you should read our article about different methods to install GMS on your Huawei device.

Huawei Nova 9 SE Unboxing

The unboxing is very similar to the previous Huawei devices. Inside the box, you will get the Huawei Nove 9 SE itself; actually, it looks very similar to the Nova 8 and Nova 9. You will see the sim card ejector tool and a clear case further along inside. You also get the 66W supercharging brick as well as a Type-C cable.

Build and Design

Now looking at the Nova 9 SE itself, the version we have here is the crystal blue. This one kind of has a light beam coming out of the camera module, so when you turn and move the device around, it looks like there is a beam projecting from the lower camera, and it looks pretty cool.

It is a fingerprint magnet, so keep in mind that you will be wiping this pretty much unless you put a case on top. As far as the ports and buttons go at the bottom, we get a Type-C input and bottom-facing speakers; on the right side, we have the power button that is integrated with the fingerprint sensor. It works pretty well, and it is not super fast, but it works alright.

Then, we have the volume rocker right next to that, and at the top, we have the sim card tray.

Display

On this, you get a 6.78inch IPS LCD display with 90Hertz of refresh rate, you also get an 89.5 screen to body ratio with a pixel density of 287PPI. It is an LCD for the display, so do not expect some wonders out of it. It is a 90Hertz though, which we think is pretty decent. In bright light situations, it might be difficult to view your display.

Camera Performance

Huawei Nova 9 SE has a 108-megapixel camera with f1.9; you get an 8-megapixel f2.2 ultra-wide, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera on this is a 16-megapixel f2.2 wide lens. When you click the image, it’s processing actually makes the image turn out a lot better than you would expect. So, the processing on it here is done really well.

The ultra-wide and the main lens did not seem to have any HDR, and the main camera is pretty good but kind of interior to the main camera. For video, this only goes up to 1080p, which is kind of disappointing these days.

Gaming and Performance

The chipset that we get on here is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 4G processor, and this is a 6-nanometer processor. We get it with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Gaming on here, as expected, was pretty decent in terms of frame rate; when playing Call of Duty mobile, we could only go to high frame rate; we cannot even go for very high or extreme, which other phones have.

In terms of graphic quality, if you choose to play at a higher frame rate, you will have to restrict yourself to low graphics.

Battery Performance

Now in terms of battery, this is where it kind of lacks a little bit. It is only a 4000mAh battery, but you do compensate for it by having that 66W super-fast charger, which can get you up to %75 in just 20 minutes, which is kind of incredible. So, even if it runs out of battery, you can top that up in just 20 minutes to almost %80.

Conclusion

This may not be the best smartphone you will find within this price range but Huawei Nova 9 SE has been launched in China, and we like its design. Also, we like the camera processing; the gaming performance was kind of decent. If you want to buy, check out Huawei’s global store.