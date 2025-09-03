New HMD Pulse 2 Pro leak reveals complete specs, design

The upcoming HMD Pulse 2 Pro model has appeared on a retailer website, where its key specifications are listed.

We’ve heard about the phone in the past. However, there was no consistency about the specs. Now, we have another set of specs, which, thankfully, comes from a more reliable place. That’s because the phone was recently spotted on a Swiss retailer website, which reveals not just its specs but also its design.

According to the images, the phone comes in black and green (light teal) colorways. It has a flat design applied across its body, from its back panel to its side frames and the display with a punch-hole cutout and a thick chin. The back houses a huge horizontal rectangular camera island. However, the main module is a vertical pill-shaped component with two circular lens cutouts.

As for its specs, the listing shares the following details:

198g

166.14 x 76.58 x 8.3mm

Unisoc T615

6GB RAM

128GB storage (expandable via microSD)

6.72” FHD+ IPS LCD

50MP main camera with OIS

50MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery

Android 15

Black and Green

Around $210 price tag

Source