Honor Magic6 series now supports 5.5G

Honor is the latest smartphone brand to join the list of growing companies adopting the newly unveiled 5.5G technology. This starts with the giant’s Magic6 series.

The company confirmed that its Magic6 devices are the first of its creations to receive support for 5.5G, allowing them to experience better connectivity compared to the brand’s earlier device offerings. The 5G-Advanced or 5GA connectivity, which is widely known as the 5.5G, is believed to be 10 times better than the regular 5G connectivity, allowing it to reach 10 Gigabit downlink and 1 Gigabit uplink peak speeds.

The news follows the unveiling of China Mobile’s new connectivity technology. After this, Oppo CPO Pete Lau shared that the company is the first brand to offer the first two 5GA-capable devices in the market: the Oppo Find X7 and Oppo Find X7 Ultra. In the image shared on X, the executive pointed out the ability of the new devices to cater to the latest connectivity.

Later, China Mobile revealed that it tested the 5.5G in Xiaomi 14 Ultra, indicating that the model is also capable of catering to the said connectivity. According to the company, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra “the measured speed of Xiaomi 14 Ultra exceeds 5Gbps” in its test. Specifically, the Ultra model registered 5.35Gbps, which should be somewhere near 5GA’s highest theoretical rate value.

Vivo then joined the party by confirming that it will roll out the support for 5.5G to its X Fold3 and X100 series through the OTA update. Oppo also started selling its Find X7 Ultra Satellite Edition with 5.5G support in China.

In the future, more brands should confirm the arrival of the tech to their respective offerings, especially with China Mobile planning to expand the availability of 5.5G in other areas in China. According to the company, the plan is to cover 100 regions in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou first. After this, it will conclude the move to more than 300 cities at the end of 2024.