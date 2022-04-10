I still remember how cool it sounded when Apple announced Face unlock back in 2017. It was actually some futuristic stuff. Nowadays face unlock has become the new normal. Every Android smartphone comes with facial recognition so it is important to know how to use face unlock on Android. Face unlock is not only very convenient but also quite safe unless you have a doppelganger or something.

Face Unlock as the name suggests uses nothing more than your face. It examines many aspects of your face, such as the position of your eyes and the size of your nose, and combines all of these characteristics into a unique code that identifies you. Apart from unlocking the phone, facial recognition can also be used to confirm payments and sign in to apps.

In this guide, you’ll find out how to use face unlock on Android devices. Let’s get on with it!

Guide to using face unlock on Android devices

This guide will teach how to use face unlock on major Android brands including:

Xiaomi Oppo Vivo OnePlus Samsung Google Pixel

Use Face Unlock on Xiaomi phones

Enabling face unlock in Xiaomi phones is fairly simple and can be done in a few steps. To Use Face unlock on Xiaomi phones:

Open settings from the app drawer

Navigate to find Password & Security and tap

and tap Tap on Face unlock

Enter your screen lock password

Tap on Add Face and follow the instruction on the screen.

Note- Make sure you set up a lock screen password or pin before you use face unlock.

Face Unlock on Oppo devices

Before using the Face unlock lock feature, you need to create a passcode or pin for your OPPO device. To add Face unlock on Oppo device:

Go to Setting

Look for Password & Biometrics and tap

and tap Tap on Face

Next, Tap on Enroll Face to start adding your face.

Place the phone in front of your face when prompted

After adding your face, you can use the Face unlock to unlock your phone and use it to access secured Apps and Private Safe

Face Unlock on Vivo devices

To use Face unlock on Vivo devices:

Go to Settings and tap on Fingerprint, face, and password

Tap on Face and enter the lock screen password, Create one if you haven’t

and enter the lock screen password, Create one if you haven’t Select Add a face , You’ll be taken operating instructions interface

, You’ll be taken operating instructions interface After reading the instruction, Enter the face entry process to Register.

Follow the on-screen instructions and you’ll successfully set Face unlock

Face Unlock on OnePlus devices

Go to settings

Locate to find Security and Lock screen

Now click on Face unlock and enter the lock screen password. Create a lock screen password or Pin before using Face unlock

and enter the lock screen password. Create a lock screen password or Pin before using Face unlock Face the Camera when prompted and follow the instructions given on the screen.

Face Unlock on Samsung devices

Open Settings from the app drawer

Tap on Biometrics and security , and select Face recognition .

, and select . Enter the lock screen password. set one up if you don’t already have a screen lock password.

Place the phone 8-20 inches away from your face and place your face inside the circle. Maintain your position until the progress bar reaches 100%.

When you’re finished, review the settings, and then hit OK

Face Unlock on Google Pixel devices

This feature is only for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Open settings

Navigate to find Security and tap

Now select Face Unlock

Enter your PIN, pattern, or password. Create one before enabling Face Unlock

Tap on Set up face unlock and click on Agree when prompted

and click on when prompted Follow the instruction given on the screen and you’re good to go!

Don’t worry if your smartphone was not in this guide, You can easily enable Face unlock on your smartphone by going to the settings and clicking on privacy & security or something similar.

Things you should know before Using Face unlock on Android

Face unlock is probably the most convenient and easy way to unlock your phone but it does come with some risks. It’s not the safest way to protect your phone, experts believe fingerprint, passcode, or Pin is a better option if absolute security is what you want. You should know that:

Even if you don’t mean to, looking at your phone can unlock it.

Your phone can be easily unlocked by a person who looks just like you. You have to be careful if you have a twin.

Some phones can be unlocked even if your eyes are closed so you might want to verify that before setting up a Face unlock. Most high-end smartphones come with an iris scanner, which provides safer unlocks.

Some studies report that the later Android models can be unlocked just with a photograph of the user. Samsung confirms this in an article

That was all about How to use Face Unlock on Android