LineageOS 19 update is here! – New features and security improvements

LineageOS 19 update is finally here! The successor to the long-gone CyanogenMod has finally arrived, and it comes with many new features and improvements.
LineageOS 19 Update – features & more
The new LineageOS 19 update brings in a plethora of features, changes and updates, from new wallpapers, to feature updates, and more. And it would take a long time to talk about all of them, so here’s a complete changelog for LineageOS 19, from LineageOS’ official website.
LineageOS 19 Screenshots
Screenshots of LineageOS 19 are available below.
LineageOS 19 specific features
- Security patches from March 2021 to April 2022 have been merged to LineageOS 16.0 through 19.
- LineageOS 19 builds are currently based on the android-12.1.0_r4 tag, which is the Pixel 6 series tag.
- The WebView service has been updated to Chromium 100.
- The Lineage team has completely redone the volume panel introduced in Android 12, and instead made it a side pop-out expanding panel.
- The gallery app has seen a large amount of improvements.
- The Updater has also seen a large amount of fixes and improvements.
- The web browser, Jelly has been improved.
- The Lineage team have contributed and improved the calendar app, Etar.
- The Lineage team has improved and contributed to the Seedvault backup app.
- The Recorder app has been updated and seen bug fixes.
- Android TV builds now ship with a different launcher, instead of Google’s launcher.
- Android TV builds now ship with a key-handler that enable support for custom-keys on a wide-array of bluetooth and IR remotes.
- The adb_root service is no longer tied to the build type.
- The extract utilites have been improved for simplying device bring up and etc.
- The AOSP Clang toolchain is now being used for kernel compilations.
- The Qualcomm Snapdragon Camera has been dropped, and devices that previously used it will now be shipping with AOSP’s Camera2.
- Dark mode is enabled by default.
- There’s a new setup wizard, with Android 12-style animations and icons.
- The default app icons have been changed.
- Due to AOSP switching to eBPF over iptables, some legacy devices have been dropped from the officially supported list.
LineageOS 19 and 18.1 updates
- New default wallpapers.
- Wi-Fi display is now available for users who choose to opt-in.
- Support for custom charging sounds has been added.
Networking restrictions
LineageOS’ privacy oriented built-in firewall, restricted networking mode, and per app data isolation features were all rewritten to account for AOSP’s new restricted networking mode and BPF (Berkeley Packet Filter).
Iptables replaced with eBPF & legacy devices dropped
The AOSP code now includes an ePBF (Extended Berkeley Packet Filter) loader and library, which loads eBPF programs at boot to extend the functionality of the kernel. Due to this, iptables has been deprecated in the LineageOS 19 update, and therefore legacy devices running any kernel version below 3.18 have been dropped from official support.
Now, let’s get to the part you’re all waiting for.
Supported devices
|ASUS Zenfone 5Z
|Z01R
|Asus Zenfone 8
|sake
|F(x)tec Pro1
|pro1
|Google Pixel 2
|walleye
|Google Pixel 2 XL
|taimen
|Google Pixel 3
|blueline
|Google Pixel 3 XL
|crosshatch
|Google Pixel 3a
|sargo
|Google Pixel 3a XL
|bonito
|Google Pixel 4
|flame
|Google Pixel 4 XL
|coral
|Google Pixel 4a
|sunfish
|Google Pixel 4a 5G
|bramble
|Google Pixel 5
|redfin
|Google Pixel 5a
|barbet
|Lenovo Z5 Pro GT
|heart
|Lenovo Z6 Pro
|zippo
|Moto G6 Plus
|evert
|Moto G7
|river
|Moto G7 Power
|ocean
|Moto G7 Plus
|lake
|Moto One Power
|chef
|Moto One Action
|troika
|Moto One Vision / Motorola P50
|kane
|Moto X4
|payton
|Moto Z2 Force
|nash
|Moto Z3 Play
|beckham
|Nokia 6.1
|PL2
|Nokia 6.1 Plus
|DRG
|OnePlus 6
|enchilada
|OnePlus 6T
|fajita
|Razer Phone 2
|aura
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e (Wi-Fi)
|gts4lvwifi
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 (LTE)
|gts4lv
|SHIFT SHIFT6mq
|axolotl
|Sony Xperia XA2
|pioneer
|Sony Xperia XA2 Plus
|voyager
|Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra
|discovery
|Sony Xperia 10
|kirin
|Sony Xperia 10 Plus
|mermaid
|Xiaomi POCO F1
|beryllium
