MIUI 13 Beta 22.4.7 Update brings new Fingerprint Animation for Xiaomi Devices

You’re going to love the new Fingerprint Animation for Xiaomi in MIUI 13 Beta 22.4.7! This update brings a whole new level of realism to your fingerprint scanner, making it look and feel just like the real thing. As you know, Fingerprint Animations does this, when you touch your finger to the sensor, you’ll see a realistic animation of your fingerprint being scanned. It’s so realistic, you might even forget that you’re using a phone! With this update new fingerprint animation for Xiaomi devices is coming soon. Unlocking your phone with your fingerprint will be more fun than ever before. So make sure to check out the latest beta and enjoy the new fingerprint animation feature!

If you’re using MIUI Beta, you may have noticed that the fingerprint animation has changed. The old animation was big and slow, whereas the new animation is small and fast. This change might seem like a minor one, but it actually makes a big difference in terms of usability. With the old animation, it could take a while for the fingerprint to be recognized, which could be annoying if you’re in a hurry. With the new animation, however, the process is much quicker and smoother. Fingerprint recognition is an important feature for many users, so this change is likely to be welcomed by many. Thanks, Xiaomi!

MIUI 13 Beta 22.4.7 New Fingerprint Animation for Xiaomi devices

In a nutshell, it’s a fast and small animation that allows you to unlock your device quickly and easily. In the past, fingerprint animations were big and slow, making it difficult to unlock your device in a timely manner. With Xiaomi’s new animation, you’ll be able to unlock your device in a snap!

While the recent MIUI 13 Beta 22.4.7 update doesn’t bring any other significant changes, it does include a new fingerprint animation only. This update is currently only available for China ROM, but global users should expect to see it soon. If you’re running the latest beta version of MIUI, you’ll now see a more realistic fingerprint animation when unlocking your device. This is a small change, but it’s one that many users will appreciate. So far, there have been no other reported changes in this latest beta update.

If you’re looking for a cool new fngerprint animation for Xiaomi devices, you can get it by installing the latest MIUI 22.4.7 Beta. MIUI 13 Beta 22.4.7 is now available for a handful of Xiaomi devices including the Mi 10 series, Mi 11 series, Redmi K40 and Redmi K50 series and some Redmi Note series. This beta update brings few of bug fixes and improvements to make better MIUI 13 experience. If you’re already running MIUI 13 Beta on your Xiaomi device, you should be able to update to Beta 22.4.7 via MIUI Downloader app. Keep in mind that this is still beta software, so there may be some bugs and issues present. As always, back up your data before installing any beta updates. Once you have it installed, you’ll be able to enjoy the new animation. It’s a great way to add a bit of personality to your device, and it’s sure to impress your friends. So if you’re looking for something new and exciting, be sure to check out the latest MIUI beta.