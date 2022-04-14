New Redmi Note 10T has been announced in Japan with E-SIM Support

Redmi series are cheaper than Xiaomi phones and the cheapest series among the Redmi phones are T series. Xiaomi announces brand new Redmi Note 10T after the Redmi Note 9T. We thought its naming will be as Redmi Note 11 JE but Redmi did a suprise. It’s just announced in Japan and not globally revealed yet. It weighs 198 grams with 9.8mm of thickness. It has side mounted physical fingerprint and IR blaster at the top as we’ve seen on previous Xiaomi phones. Redmi Note 10T is IP68 certified. It also has 3.5mm jack with this certification. Some companies claim they can’t make water resistant phones because of the 3.5mm jack but Redmi Note 10T is an exception here.

We recently saw a code inside Mi Code regarding an upcoming phone codenamed “lilac,” which many assumed to be the Redmi Note 11 JE. However, it has now been confirmed that the lilac codenamed phone is actually the Redmi Note 10T. The Note 10T is a slightly revised version of the existing Note 10 JE, with a few minor changes. First and foremost, the camera has been upgraded from the 48MP to the 50MP. The display remains the same 6.55-inch panel.

Suprisingly, Redmi Note 10T has E-SIM support. This is first E-SIM phone from Xiaomi side.

Redmi Note 10T Specs

Display

Redmi Note 10T has 6.5″ IPS LCD 90 Hz display. IPS display is preffered to reduce the cost just like other Redmi phones with T series. This display has FHD+ resolution.

Chipset

The Snapdragon 480 is used in this model. 5G connectivity is included in this chipset. You’ll be able to take advantage of download speeds up to 2.5 Gbps and upload speeds up to 660 Mbps. The Snapdragon 480 also has Wi-Fi 6 support for even faster wireless speeds. The phone also supports Bluetooth 5.1 for connections to wireless headphones and other devices. In terms of storage, the phone has 64 GB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot for expanded storage. Same chipset used on Redmi Note 10 JE.

Cameras

You’ll love the dual camera system on this phone. The 50 MP camera captures stunning details, while the 2 MP camera gives you a depth in your field of view. You’ll be able to take amazing photos no matter where you are. And with the dual flash, you’ll be able to take great photos even in low light. So whether you’re taking photos of your friends or family, or just capturing a moment, you’ll be able to do it with this phone.

Battery

Redmi Note 10T has 5000 mAh of battery and can be charged with 18W.

Redmi Note 10T comes with MIUI 13 preinstalled but sadly it’s Android 11. It will get Android 12 in future updates. The phone comes with 3 different colors. Black, green and blue. Its price is not announced globally but 64 GB model with 4 GB of RAM will be sold in Japan for 34,800 JPY which equals to 276 USD. Prices may vary in different locations. Get this Redmi Note 10T in Japanese Xiaomi website right here.