Leaker: Ace 3 Pro to be OnePlus’ first Glacier Battery-powered smartphone

OnePlus has revealed that it has made a partnership to create a powerful battery called “Glacier Battery.” While the brand didn’t share the key details of the project, well-known leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will be the first to employ the tech.

A few days ago, the company confirmed its partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL). According to the company, the collaboration will produce the Glacier Battery, which was described as “a high-performance battery designed for high-performance mobile phones, a breakthrough in battery life experience, and the beginning of a new era.” The company is set to share more details about the battery on Thursday, June 20.

Ahead of the date, speculations about the battery are already beginning, with rumors circulating that it might be the rumored 6100mAh battery expected to arrive in Ace 3 Pro. DCS affirmed the talks, noting that the company has upgraded the battery cell process.

The large battery might lead many to think that the Ace 3 Pro will be a large, thick phone, but the tipster believes otherwise. According to DCS, OnePlus has implemented an advanced structural design to reduce volume and thickness. With this, despite the large 6100mAh battery, the Ace 3 Pro can remain decently thin and comfortable in the hands of users.

Ultimately, the tipster echoed earlier claims that the Ace 3 Pro will be armed with a 100W fast charging capability. Other details expected from the smartphone include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, a 1.6K curved BOE S1 OLED 8T LTPO display with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony LYT800 main camera, and a price range around CN¥3000.