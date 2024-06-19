OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch on June 24 in India

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will become official on June 24 in India.
The model now has its own dedicated microsite on OnePlus’ official India website, where the brand has confirmed that the phone will have a Sony LYT-600 main camera. The image of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is also shown there, but its debut data is confirmed via the model’s Amazon India page. According to the material, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be unveiled at 7 PM in India.
According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded Oppo K12x. If this is true, the OnePlus phone could also adopt the following features of its Oppo counterpart, including:
- 162.9 x 75.6 x 8.1mm dimensions
- 191g weight
- Snapdragon 695 5G
- LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage
- 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations
- 6.67” Full HD+ OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness
- Rear Camera: 50MP primary unit + 2MP depth
- 16MP selfie
- 5,500mAh battery
- 80W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 14-based ColorOS 14 system
- Glow Green and Titanium Gray colors