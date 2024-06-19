OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G to launch on June 24 in India

OnePlus has finally confirmed that the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will become official on June 24 in India.

The model now has its own dedicated microsite on OnePlus’ official India website, where the brand has confirmed that the phone will have a Sony LYT-600 main camera. The image of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is also shown there, but its debut data is confirmed via the model’s Amazon India page. According to the material, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be unveiled at 7 PM in India.

According to earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded Oppo K12x. If this is true, the OnePlus phone could also adopt the following features of its Oppo counterpart, including: