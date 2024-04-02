Vivo to introduce new orange Y17s variant with 6GB RAM

Vivo is a “new color launch” for the Vivo Y17s. Aside from this new colorway, the company will also be offering a new configuration: 6GB RAM.

The Vivo Y17s was first launched in September last year and released a month later. At that time, the company only introduced it in Glitter Purple and Forest Green color options. This selection, nonetheless, is expected to expand with the addition of a new one.

In a recent post on X, leaker Paras Guglani shared the marketing poster of the phone’s new orange color. Interestingly, this section is not the only one getting a change. As noted in the poster, the latest variant will also be offered in 6GB RAM in addition to 6GB of extended RAM. This is a huge change from the current 4GB RAM offering in Y17s.

No other sections of Y17s were discussed in the leak, and it is also unknown if there are other changes that will also be made in the model. Yet, the RAM changes alone could translate to a higher price. Unfortunately, we are still clueless about this, but we will update you once we get more details.

Vivo Y17s Specifications: