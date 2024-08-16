Google reportedly demands Team Pixel to end partnership with creators releasing negative reviews

Google’s Team Pixel allegedly has a new practice of ending its partnership with creators who criticize Pixel devices and favor other smartphone brands. The claim came after YouTube creator Arun Rupesh Maini (Mrwhosetheboss) did not get an invite to the Google Pixel 2024 event following the channel’s criticisms against the Pixel 8 lineup.

The new Google Pixel 9 series is now official. The search giant unveiled the lineup this week and invited various outlets and creators to witness the event. However, not everyone was invited, even Mrwhosetheboss, who had previously attended the Pixel debut announcements. To recall, the creator produced a review for the Pixel 8 series, pointing out some of its flaws. Maini suggested that it could be the reason behind his absence from this year’s event.

In his recent post, Maini shared the news but underlined that his team is standing the ground for their reviews.

…We didn’t get an invite to the Google Pixel event this year. Reached out to multiple different Google contacts and not heard anything back

We were critical of the last-gen Pixel devices, but that

shouldn’t be a reason to not be included in this year’s launch.

I stand by my criticisms, and if anything it should be seen as a chance to make the product better and then prove it by allowing us to go hands on…

According to another creator, @Marks_Tech, the Pixel Team might have “new requirements” that push them to end links with creators who make significant negative remarks about their devices. Mrwhosetheboss, one of the biggest tech creators in the industry now, collectively has 25.7 million subscribers in his two YouTube channels.

We reached out to Google for comments, and we will update this story soon.

Via 1, 2