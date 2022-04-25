POCO F4 GT Expected Specifications: Everything we know about POCO’s new flagship

POCO may rebrand some of Redmi models and launch them as a new POCO model. Looking at the POCO F4 GT expected specifications, it is very similar to a flagship Redmi phone. The offered features by POCO’s new flagship POCO F4 GT, attract the attention of gamers and show that POCO F4 GT is a gaming phone.

POCO F4 Pro expected features are identical to the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, which was unveiled on February 16. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is the top model in the Redmi K50 series. The biggest difference from other models in the series is that it’s powered by a Qualcomm chipset instead of MediaTek. The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition can offer a great gaming experience with its flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and superior cooling solution, but it’s only available in the Chinese market. The fact that such a powerful smartphone is only available in the Chinese market makes it difficult for users to access the Redmi K50 Gaming.

POCO F4 GT Expected Specifications

The POCO F4 GT, the rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming, is a big competitor to other smartphone models available globally. POCO F4 GT expected specifications are far better than the features of other gaming phones sold globally, Immortal secondary charging technology, advanced cooling with large surface area and other features are the features that make the POCO F4 GT stand out.

Screen

POCO F4 GT is able to offer high features in screen technical features in any flagship smartphone. The screen of the POCO F4 GT 6.67 inches and has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. POCO F4 GT, the rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming, is actually part of the Redmi K50 family, but it’s not known why the screen resolution doesn’t use 2K resolution like the other Redmi K50 models. The Redmi K50 and Redmi K50 Pro models are equipped with a 2K resolution instead of the ordinary 1080p resolution. Although the screen has a resolution of 1080p, it’s of high quality and offers users a great experience with vivid colors.

The reason why the POCO F4 GT display can offer vibrant colors is because it supports 1B wide color gamut. Compared to ordinary 16.7M color gamut screens, the POCO F4 GT’s screen can provide a more vivid image with wider colors. Besides the 1B colors, another feature that enhances the picture quality is the HDR10+ certification. You will benefit from using HDR10+ in movies, photos, and more. Among the POCO F4 GT expected specifications is that the screen supports a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The high refresh rate is now found on most Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO models. The biggest contribution of the high refresh rate is the smooth animations and great gaming experience.

Chipset

On the chipset, the POCO F4 GT is powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Qualcomm Snadpragon 8 Gen 1. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can run all current games at the highest setting and will also run the games that will be released in the next few years with high performance. The biggest advantage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 over its predecessor is that it uses the ARMV9 architecture.

All chipsets between the Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 and 888 were based on the ARMV8 architecture. The ARMV8 architecture has been in our lives since 2014 and has started to fall short for new technologies. The new ARMV9 architecture offers higher performance and better efficiency. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 structure consists of 3 different core groups. 1x Cortex X2 cores at 3.00 GHz and 3x Cortex A710 cores at 2.50GHz are for high performance processing, while 4x Cortex A510 cores at 1.8 GHz are for power saving. Another reason for the high performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the Adreno 730 GPU.

Software

Among the POCO F4 GT expected specs, we’re also asked which Android and MIUI version it will use. POCO F4 GT has MIUI 13 UI based on the latest Android version, Android 12. The MIUI interface of the POCO smartphones is relatively different from the Xiaomi and Redmi models. After click into “My device”, there is “MIUI for POCO” next to the MIUI version below and the default launcher is different. Except for two differences, it’s not different from the MIUI versions of the Xiaomi and Redmi models.

Camera

Get ready for POCO’s best smartphone camera yet. Besides being a gaming smartphone, the POCO F4 GT also an excellent photography device. POCO F4 GT has a triple rear camera setup. The primary rear camera is the Sony IMX 686 sensor, which is used in many smartphones. The Sony IMX 686 can deliver excellent results in daylight as well as at night. The primary Sony camera sensor has an aperture of f/1.9 and is 1/1.73 inches. The second rear camera is the Sony IMX 355 with a resolution of 8 MP for taking ultra-wide-angle photos. It’s an ultra-wide-angle camera with 8 MP resolution.

The resolution of the secondary camera might be insufficient for you as it’s too low for a flagship smartphone. A flagship smartphone should have an ultra-wide-angle camera with at least 12 MP resolution. The third camera on the back is a 2 MP macro shot camera. Among the POCO F4 GT expected specifications, the camera setup is quite curious, apart from the secondary rear camera, the POCO F4 GT is quite good at taking pictures.

With the rear camera, you can record videos up to 4K@60FPS and 1080p@60FPS. The POCO F4 GT has a selfie camera inside the screen, the front camera has a resolution of 20 MP and you can shoot videos with up to 1080p@60FPS with the front camera.

Battery

Among the POCO F4 GT expected specifications, the most interesting part is the charging technology. The battery and charging technology of the POCO F4 has a different technology than other smartphones and can provide better battery life. Even if you play games with POCO F4 GT, your battery won’t be drained immediately. With the 120W immortal second charging technology, it’s possible to charge the POCO F4 GT’s 4700 mAH battery from 0 to 100 in 17 minutes.

Conclusion

In short, the POCO F4 GT is exactly the same as the Redmi K50 Gaming model in terms of design and hardware. The leaked render images of the POCO F4 GT appear to be identical to the Redmi K50 Gaming. The POCO F4 GT is the phone everyone has been waiting for, and it’s ambitious specs for a smartphone launched in India. Looking at the POCO F4 GT expected specifications, the technical features are much more ambitious compared to other models. The display with the latest technologies, the latest Qualcomm chipset, the superior charging technology are the details that make the POCO F4 GT stand out. The POCO F4 GT will be unveiled in India on April 26.