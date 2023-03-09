POCO F5 Passed FCC Certification

Xiaomi, which wants to expand its POCO F series, continues to develop the POCO F5 after last year’s POCO F4 series. The new phone will be one of the most competitive mid-range models.

Two weeks ago, the POCO F5 spotted on the IMEI database. The new phone, codenamed “marble,” has the model number 23049PCD8G. Recently, the FCC certifications of POCO F5 appeared. The certification was made on February 7, and the documents provide new information about the device’s technical specifications.

POCO F5 Technical Specifications

The new model supports dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, infrared and 5G networks. It also has two RAM/Storage options, 8/128 and 12/256 GB. It is known that this smartphone will be introduced with Android 13 based MIUI 14.

New POCO model will probably be released as the global version of the Redmi Note 12T or Redmi Note 12 Turbo. On the chipset side, it is highly likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 1 platform.

On the other hand, the new model will support 67W fast charging. There is no detailed information about the device yet. POCO’s new phone is expected to go on sale in April.