POCO M6 Pro 4G missing that legendary feature, users are disappointed

POCO X6 series was officially unveiled a few days ago and already many Youtube channels have started reviewing the devices. Alongside the X6 series, M6 Pro 4G has also seen the light of day. The new POCO M6 Pro 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SOC. We saw that this powerful smartphone is missing something. The reviews show that the device does not have gaussian blur. What is Gaussian blur, you may ask.

It is a method used to blur any image. Xiaomi uses Gaussian blur in MIUI and HyperOS. This feature blurs images such as the control center or wallpaper when the recently used apps menu is opened, etc.

We don’t know why the POCO M6 Pro 4G doesn’t have gaussian blur. Xiaomi usually removes such features from low-end devices. Because high GPU usage can cause the device to run slower. But the situation here is quite complicated. Let’s go back 5 years ago and remember the Redmi Note 8 Pro model.

Redmi Note 8 Pro was officially unveiled in 2019 and featured the MediaTek Helio G90T. Note 8 Pro was one of the first devices with the Helio G90T. This processor has 2x 2.05GHz Cortex-A76 and 6x 2GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Our GPU is a 4-core Mali-G76 and plays many games smoothly.

Note 8 Pro was launched with Android 9-based MIUI 10 out of the box, and lastly received the Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update and was added to the EOS (end-of-support) list. Still with millions of users, the smartphone is very popular. Redmi Note 8 Pro runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 smoothly and also features gaussian blur. This feature did not cause any problems when using the phone.

POCO M6 Pro 4G is equipped with MediaTek Helio G99, which is more powerful than Helio G90T. This chip is produced with a 6nm TSMC production technique and has 8 cores. G99, coming with a similar CPU setup, has Mali-G57 MC2 on the GPU side. We also saw this GPU in the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G model. Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G features the Helio G96. Helio G96 has almost similar specifications to Helio G99 and is a very powerful chip.

On the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G, it uses the gaussian blur feature. It doesn’t cause problems when surfing the interface, playing games or any other operation. POCO M6 Pro 4G does not have gaussian blur, although it is more powerful than Note 11 Pro 4G. We request Xiaomi to activate the feature with a new software update. The brand is making a mistake by blocking the use of this feature. In addition, this clearly shows the lack of optimization on the MIUI interface. We will wait for the device manufacturer to respond to us and will let you know if anything changes.

Image source: TechNick