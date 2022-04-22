Redmi Display 1A Monitor Review

If you’re looking for a reasonably priced display that offers good image quality and a range of features, then the Redmi Display 1A is a great option. The monitor is just 23.8 inches, and it has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It also has an low blue light for eye protection. In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Display 1A has HDMI 1.4, and VGA ports. It also has a built-in speaker, which is handy if you don’t have external speakers. Overall, the Redmi Display 1A is a great option for those who are looking for a budget-friendly display that offers good image quality and a range of features.

Redmi Display 1A Design

The first reason you chose the Redmi 1A display is because the price is good. It’s a great value for what you get, and it’s one of the most affordable options on the market. The second reason you chose it is because it just fits your small desk. The whole display is black, with a simple style design, so simple that there is no LOGO on the front, it is square and calm. Including the base, the dimensions of the monitor are 539.2 (length) × 181.2 (width) × 419.5 (height) mm, occupying a small desktop space. You didn’t want a big, bulky display taking up too much space, and this one fit the bill perfectly. It’s just the right size for your needs, and it looks great on your desk.

The Redmi Display 1A has a three-micro-edge immersive design, with a physical frame that is only 2mm. The total frame, including the display black edge, is about 4mm. This gives you an experience that is about the same. The display uses LCD screen technology and has a resolution of 1920×1080.

The back of the display is a matte panel, with the “Redmi” text LOGO in the middle. From left to right, there are five-way buttons, round hole power interface, HDMI1.4 high-definition interface, VGA interface, and security hole. There is not much to introduce about the interface function. Anyone who plays computer understands it. The key point is to share the next five-way button. The five-way key can be pressed up, down, left, right, and middle. Short press the middle of the five-way key to turn on/off, The screen setting menu can be called up, down, left and right. The buttons are very sensitive, the feedback is crisp, and it is hidden on the back, so the front has a stronger sense of unity.

Redmi Display 1A Specs

You might be surprised to learn that the average person spends more than four hours a day looking at a screen. Whether we’re working on our computers, scrolling through our phones, or watching TV, screens have become a big part of our lives. With so much time spent staring at screens, it’s important to have a display that is both comfortable to look at and provides a good experience. The Redmi display 1A is a good option for those who are looking for a quality display.

The 23.8-inch display is large enough to provide a good viewing experience, but not so large that it becomes cumbersome. The resolution of 1920x1080px is sharp enough to provide clear and vivid images, while the refresh rate of 60Hz ensures smooth and responsive performance. Whether you’re looking to improve your productivity at work or simply want to enjoy your favorite shows and movies, the Redmi display 1A is a great option.

