Redmi Fire TV will be launched: The first Redmi TV to come with Amazon Fire OS

This week, a teaser was released on Xiaomi TV India’s official Twitter account. The details of the teaser greatly increased the accuracy of some claims. The user interface in the share was similar to Amazon Fire OS rather than the classic Android TV interface.

Additionally, in the Teaser, “Who says entertainment can’t be fiery?” The announcement also greatly strengthened the possibility of Fire OS. In the post made by Redmi on March 4, it was announced that its first smart TV using Amazon Fire OS, Redmi Fire TV, will be launched in the Indian market on March 14.

Redmi Fire TV Technical Specifications

According to preliminary information, Redmi Fire TV has metal frames and is equipped with a 32-inch panel. Providing a powerful sound experience, the new smart TV features dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5 and screen mirroring. Redmi Fire TV comes preinstalled with Amazon Fire OS 7 based on Android.

The remote control is similar to other Xiaomi TV products. It has shortcuts for quick access to Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. On the other hand, Amazon Music, Netflix, and Prime Video shortcuts are also embedded.

Redmi Fire TV Price

Powered by Amazon Fire OS, the new Redmi TV will be available on March 14 via Amazon India. Pricing is unknown. Click here to read the previous article about it.