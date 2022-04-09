We are making Redmi Note 11S 5G quick look after two weeks. Redmi Note 11S 5G, the newest model of the Redmi Note 11 series, went on sale globally on March 29, with its affordable price and with attention technical features. With its powerful CPU for its price, you can play many games and you can have 5G connectivity at an affordable price.

The Redmi Note series expands with each new model, and although the Redmi Note 11 series is new, there are already many different models. One of them is the Redmi Note 11S 5G model, which was unveiled on March 29. It has a nice design for a low-budget smartphone, and its hardware is worth a look.

Redmi Note 11S 5G Quick Look

We are starting Redmi Note 11S Quick Look with screen. The Redmi Note 11S 5G features a 6.6 inch display IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080×2400 and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The screen’s surface is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The display does not have HDR10+ or Dolby Vision certifications, but the display performance is quite sufficient for non-professional gamers and casual users. The refresh rate of 90 Hz ensures smooth system animations.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, which is manufactured in a 6 nm manufacturing process. This chipset consists of 2x Cortex A76 running at 2.4 GHz and 6x Cortex A55 cores running at 2.0 GHz. Besides the Dimensity 810 chipset, a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is also included. The MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset is powerful enough to open mid to high level games, reaching 60FPS frame rates on average. It has 4/64GB, 4/128GB and 6/128 GB RAM/memory options, the memory uses the UFS 2.2 standard. In short, the UFS 2.2 standard offers high read/write speeds for the memory and is often used in mid-range phones.

The rear camera setup is interesting. Redmi Note 11S 5G features a 50MP sensor and this resolution is not often seen in a mid-range smartphone. Normally, cameras with a resolution of 48MP or 64MP are used. The Redmi Note 11S 5G features a main camera with 50MP resolution. It is followed by an ultrawide camera sensor with 8MP resolution and a 2MP macro camera. The overall performance of the rear camera is ideal for a mid-range phone and will delight users. The front camera features 13MP resolution.

You can record videos up to 1080p@60FPS with the rear camera and 1080p@30FPS with the front camera. It would be nice if had the option to record 4K videos, but the Redmi Note 11S 5G does not support 4K video recording.

The sound system, on the other hand, features a stereo sound system, like on many recently launched phones. The Redmi Note 11S has loud sound with its dual speakers and also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Redmi Note 11S 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Thanks to the efficiency of the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset used in the phone, the battery can offer a long usage times and the battery will not run out quickly even if you play games. The large capacity battery is powered by a 33W fast charging and can be fully charged in about 1 hour.

In terms of connectivity options, the Redmi Note 11S 5G is no different from other models. It is supported by WiFi 5, which is standard on every phone, and uses Bluetooth 5.1 technology. This is actually sufficient for a mid-range phone. As for USB technology, the Redmi Note 11S 5G has a Type-C port with USB 2.0 technology. Adequate specifications for an affordable phone.

Redmi Note 11S 5G global pricing

The Redmi Note 11S 5G has 3 color options: Midnight Black, Twilight Blue, and Star Blue. The 4/64GB version costs $249, the 4/128GB version costs $279, and the 6/128GB version costs $299 in global markets.