What will we use as Vanced is dead? | Best Vanced alternatives

As YouTube Vanced project is dead unfortunately due to legal compromises, people started to look for alternative things for it. In this article, we will list all of it with their respective easily accessible links.



What is YouTube Vanced? It was a modified YouTube client that had such things such as SponsorBlock, ad blocker, AMOLED dark theme, and many more features. This article shows alternative apps that you can just use like Vanced.

GoTube

This is basically YouTube but with a blue accent. It does block the ads. It also has the ability to sign in to your Google account, which makes it basically just use like the regular YouTube app. Only downside is that it doesn’t have much features, like background playing and downloading content.





NewPipe

This is pretty much a video downloader that you can also use as a regular YouTube client. The only downside is that, you are not able to sign in, as this app pretty much breaks Google Terms Of Service, and will get your account banned if there was a sign in option. You can download the app here.







SongTube

This app is a beast as far as we used. It’s just like NewPipe & YouTube, but with a material design with more features compared to NewPipe. The only downside with it is that it uses old libraries, so the videos load slower compared to NewPipe. Although, it also has a feature to save off from data as well(if you’re using cellular data). In the video player, there’s a music switch button that you can use to switch to music mode, where it only loads audio of the video, and not the actual video itself. This app is highly suggested for a Vanced alternative. You can download it from here.









LibreTube

This app is pretty much like NewPipe, but has material you monet engine support, and also has an option to import subscriptions off from your exported subscriptions file in YouTube. This app is highly recommended over NewPipe.





ReVanced

This is a project that claims to continue where offical Vanced has left off from. Although they say that, it’s still under development, so there’s not much info about it. You can find their GitHub in here.

YouTube Premium



Unfortunately, if all above didn’t suit you, you have to buy the YouTube Premium membership. It’s pretty cheap based on your country, only downside is that there’s no SponsorBlock and other stuff like there was in Vanced.