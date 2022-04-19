Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro Review – Fast and Big

You’re always on the go and you need a reliable power bank that can keep up with your busy lifestyle. The Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro is a great option for anyone who needs a powerful and portable charger.

This power bank has a huge 10000 mAh capacity, so it can charge your devices multiple times before needing to be recharged itself. It also features fast charging technology, so you can get back to using your devices as quickly as possible. And if you’re ever in a pinch, the 33W output means you can even use this power bank to charge your laptop.

Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro Box

When you first pick up the Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro box, you’ll notice that it’s small and lightweight – perfect for tossing into a bag or purse for on-the-go charging. The front of the box is printed with the Xiaomi brand logo, as well as the name of the power bank and an appearance diagram. When you turn it over, you’ll see that the back is printed with all of the product’s parameter information, as well as an anti-counterfeiting sticker.

The sides of the box are printed with five major selling points: small and portable, 33W MAX fast charging, support Type-C two-way fast charging, USB-A output, and Type-C input/output. In other words, this little power bank

Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro Box Content

You open the package to find a power bank, special data cable, instruction manual, and power bank jacket dust bag. The power bank fits snugly into the jacket, which is made of a soft material that won’t scratch your devices. The data cable is high quality and fast charging, so you can charge your devices quickly and efficiently. The instruction manual is clear and concise, so you can easily follow the steps to charge your devices.

Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro Design

You’ll love the soft, ivory white color scheme and high-gloss finish of this power bank. The edges and corners are smoothly rounded, making it comfortable to hold in your hand. Plus, the front and side shells are made of durable materials that resist scratches and scuffs. You can trust this power bank to keep your devices charged up and ready to go, no matter where you are.

You may have noticed that the front of power bank is very simple, with only the Xiaomi brand logo.

Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro Charging Speed

The USB-A port on Xiaomi 33W power bank supports a variety of fast charging protocols, making it a great choice for charging your devices. Apple 2.4A, Samsung 5V2A, DCP protocol, and QC2.0/3.0 are all supported, as well as AFC and FCP fast charging protocols.

The Xiaomi 10000 mAh 33W Power Bank Pro is equipped with a USB-C port that supports QC2.0/3.0, AFC, FCP, PD3.0, and PPS fast charging protocols. This way, you can charge your devices in the shortest amount of time possible. In addition, the PDO message shows that the C port also has three sets of fixed voltage gears of 5V3A, 9V3A, and 12V2.25A, and a set of PPS voltage gears of 5-11V3A. In addition, this power bank also supports Xiaomi’s private fast charging protocol, but the watch has not detected it.

In addition, the powerbank is also compatible with a wide range of devices, so you can charge your smartphone, tablet, or even your laptop. And with a capacity of 10000mAh, you’ll never have to worry about running out of power. So whether you’re at home or on the go, the powerbank is the perfect way to keep.

Image Source