Xiaomi’s best smartphone, Xiaomi 12 Pro camera is really good?

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is the highest model in the Xiaomi 12 series and Xiaomi 12 Pro Camera comes with many innovations. Compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, it has a better camera setup in addition to more powerful hardware. It has a high price tag and offers a premium feel. It looks awesome if you take a quick look at the camera setup, what about the camera is really good?

Xiaomi 12 Pro offers a superior camera experience. It has a triple rear camera setup and the cameras are all 50MP resolution. Usually, the ultrawide cameras of Android phones do not perform well, but the ultrawide sensor of the Xiaomi 12 Pro looks pretty ambitious at first glance.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a great display. The Xiaomi 12 Pro’s screen, which has better screen characteristics than many of its competitors, gets DisplayMate’s A+ ranking, and the screen has a high resolution. It also has a curved design and is quite large. It uses Qualcomm’s latest chipset, and its performance is top, but the processor can throttle itself under load. This problem is not specific to the Xiaomi 12 Pro, applies to nearly all models equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is because it was manufactured by Samsung and not TSMC. Samsung’s manufacturing technology is not efficient and causes problems.

Xiaomi 12 Pro technical specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Pro deserves its flagship name. It has a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440×3200 resolution and the screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. It reaches a brightness of up to 1500 nits and also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. The screen is extremely good and offers the best experience to the user. The 120 Hz refresh rate is a huge advantage for gamers, and the Dolby Vision & HDR10+ certifications ensure a vivid picture. When watching movies and browsing photos, you can see that the Xiaomi 12 Pro’s screen has vivid colors. Another reason for the vivid colors is the 1 billion colors that the display offers.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro uses Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is manufactured in a 4nm process. It features an Adreno 730 GPU and the chipset offers an excellent gaming experience. It can play all released and upcoming games at the highest level, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 faces overheating problems. Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset is heater than its rivals in terms of temperature and on the efficiency side, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is better.

It has stereo speakers tuned in collaboration with Harman Kardon that can deliver balanced bass and treble with high sound quality. The 4600 mAh battery is supported by a 120W ultra-fast charging. The battery capacity of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is insufficient compared to other models, the 4600 mAh capacity cannot offer a long screen usage time with flagship hardware. But the biggest plus of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is its high charging speed. You can fully charge the battery in about 18 minutes.

Xiaomi 12 Pro camera specifications

On the back of the Xiaomi 12 Pro is a triple camera setup that does a professional job. Xiaomi 12 Pro Camera sensor is Sony’s IMX707, which is one of Sony’s high-end camera modules. It has a resolution of 50 MP and an f/1.9 aperture. The main camera’s sensor size is 1/1.28″ and it has OIS support to get a more stable image during video recordings.

The second camera has similar technical specifications to the primary camera, but its manufacturer and function are completely different. The secondary camera is powered by the Samsung S5KJN1 sensor and has a resolution of 50MP and an f/1.9 aperture, just like the primary rear camera. Its job is to capture distant objects more clearly thanks to optical zoom. It supports 5x optical zoom and does its job well.

There is one last rear camera sensor, the third rear camera is the Samsung S5KJN1 sensor with 50MP resolution and f/2.2 aperture for taking ultra-wide photos. It offers a wide angle of 115 degrees, but that is bad compared to its predecessor. The ultra-wide-angle camera sensor of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro enables photos with a viewing angle of 123 degrees, but it is worse than that of the Xiaomi 12 Pro in terms of image quality. With the rear camera, you can record videos in a maximum of 8K@24 FPS, 4K@60 FPS and 1080p@60 FPS.

There is a camera on the front and there is not much to say about this camera. It has a resolution of 32 MP and an f/2.5 aperture. It supports HDR and a maximum of 1080p@60FPS videos can be recorded.

Xiaomi 12 Pro DXOMARK score

Xiaomi 12 Pro camera has been subjected to the DXOMARK camera test, something that every high-end smartphone passes, and it disappointed users with its score. The Xiaomi 12 Pro scored 131 points in the DXOMARK camera test, 4 points more than its predecessor. Compared to its predecessor Mi 11 Pro, the difference in score is negligible, which shows that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is relatively weak in terms of camera. Even the HUAWEI P40 Pro camera, which was launched 2 years ago, is better than the Xiaomi 12 Pro camera .

In summary, if you are looking for a new high-end smartphone and put a lot of emphasis on the camera, you should not buy the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The camera performance is not good for its price and you can buy smartphones with better cameras at a cheaper price. If you have time to get a new phone, wait for the new Xiaomi smartphone with a Leica lens.