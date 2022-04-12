Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date revealed officially

For a long time, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date was supposed to be announced today by the company. Following that, the company revealed the device’s official launch date in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will finally be available in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will probably be the most costlier Xiaomi device launched in India in 2022, to date.

Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date

Xiaomi revealed Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date via its official social media handles. The company will host a launch event in India on April 27th, 2022 to debut the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The device will so far be the most premium offering smartphone by the brand, at least in India. Well, there are no words on the Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 launch information in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has already been confirmed to be available in India via Amazon India.