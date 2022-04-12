Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date revealed officially

For a long time, Xiaomi has been teasing the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date was supposed to be announced today by the company. Following that, the company revealed the device’s official launch date in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will finally be available in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will probably be the most costlier Xiaomi device launched in India in 2022, to date.
Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Date
Xiaomi revealed Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch date via its official social media handles. The company will host a launch event in India on April 27th, 2022 to debut the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. The device will so far be the most premium offering smartphone by the brand, at least in India. Well, there are no words on the Xiaomi 12X and Xiaomi 12 launch information in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has already been confirmed to be available in India via Amazon India.
Past days, we spotted Xiaomi 12 Pro on Amazon. To give you an idea, the Xiaomi 12 Pro was priced in China at CNY 4699, which is roughly INR 55,000 converted. As a result, it is possible that it will be launched in the country with a starting price of around INR 60,000 (CNY 5090 and USD 800). It will compete with devices such as the recently announced Samsung Galaxy S22 and the upcoming iQOO 9 Pro. If the device is launched in India at the specified price, it will undoubtedly be a killer smartphone with top-tier specifications. Specifications such as Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 50MP Sony IMX 766 OIS+ 50MP ultrawide+ 50MP telephoto, 120Hz curved LTPO 2.0 Super AMOLED display, and 120Hz curved LTPO 2.0 Super AMOLED display are uncommon at this price range, at least in India.