Xiaomi 13 Lite real life images leaked!

We previously have shared render images, and now we got Xiaomi 13 Lite real life images. We know that the Xiaomi 13 Lite will be available globally and is more of a selfie-oriented smartphone.

“Xiaomi Civi 2” has already been released in China, but it will be sold in other markets under “Xiaomi 13 Lite” branding. Although they share the same specifications, the global model has a minor difference from Xiaomi Civi 2.

Xiaomi 13 Lite Real Life Images

Xiaomi 13 Lite, it features dual selfie cameras, 67W fast charging and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Just before the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series, we share with you some hands on images, let’s have a look!

Xiaomi 13 Lite packaging looks quite simple, on the box “Xiaomi 13 Lite” is written on top of 13, which indicates this years whole Xiaomi 13 lineup: Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The difference between Xiaomi Civi 2 and Xiaomi 13 Lite is the software. Xiaomi 13 Lite will come with MIUI 14 installed out of the box. Xiaomi Civi 2 was launched with Android 12 and MIUI 13 and another thing that caught our attention is that Google Phone and Google Messages are installed on global model which is Xiaomi 13 Lite.

