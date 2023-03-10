Xiaomi 13 Pro DxOMark camera test result surfaces, placed 16th in global ranking.

Xiaomi 13 Pro DxOMark camera test results have revealed after Xiaomi 13 series was eventually released globally. Xiaomi 13 Pro got the same score as Xiaomi 12S Ultra and placed 16th among all smartphones.

You might assume that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and 13 Pro have identical scores since both phones feature a Sony IMX 989 1″ camera sensor. However, we suspect this is just a coincidence because the telephoto and ultrawide angle cameras in each device are different.

Xiaomi 13 Pro DxOMark camera test

Both Xiaomi 12S Ultra and 13 Pro feature Leica powered camera system. DxOMark states that they have used Leica Vibrant mode while testing both phones. All cameras in Xiaomi 13 Pro have 50 MP resolution. Xiaomi 13 Pro has 50 MP Sony IMX 989 1″ sensor as main camera, 23mm equivalent focal length and f/1.9 aperture lens, it features OIS and Dual Pixel PDAF. The ultrawide camera features 50 MP sensor, 14mm, f/2.2 lens and it has auto focus as well, telephoto camera features 50 MP sensor, 75mm and f/2.0 lens with PDAF.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s periscope telephoto camera offers a 5x zoom, compared to Xiaomi 13 Pro’s 3.2x telephoto camera however, Xiaomi 13 Pro’s telephoto camera can focus on objects as close as 10 cm away, producing very pleasing bokeh. The telephoto camera on 13 Pro is much more useful if you do not photograph distant subjects with your phone. Note that Xiaomi 13 Pro’s telephoto camera doesn’t have OIS.

Xiaomi 13 Pro – DxOMark

DxOMark explains 13 Pro performs very similar to 12S Ultra. Even though the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a decent dynamic range, some of its images are likely to have contrast issues after HDR process applied. Xiaomi 13 Pro does not have zero shutter lag, just like some Xiaomi and Pixel phones. Sometimes, there is a significant delay between what is saved and what’s being showed on the display.

Both the phones have captured this image with wide dynamic range but Xiaomi 13 Pro looks extremely unnatural due to contast issues on people’s faces and halo artifacts.

This is another photo with similar result like the previous one. Xiaomi 13 Pro tries to brighten up the faces of people on portrait shots, both the phones have wide dynamic range but not just on faces, Xiaomi 13 Pro struggles with contrast issue on the background as well. Clouds on 13 Pro look flat compared to Honor Magic 5 Pro.

The shutter is triggered before movement happens on both phones, both the images were supposed to be taken right before the model kicked the ball on floor. DxOMark points out colors are better on Honor shot.

Here are the two photos side by side by Xiaomi and Honor. You can use the telephoto camera in case you want to zoom in but this test reveals how much details retained in main camera shots.

Xiaomi 13 Pro doesn’t apply HDR to the preview image. What you see before taking the photo and after is drastically different. Samsung, Apple and Pixel phones are able to apply HDR to preview image but it’s not there on Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Here are some telephoto shots including Xiaomi 13 Pro, Honor Magic 5 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. Visit DxOMark’s official website to see more about Xiaomi 13 Pro’s camera system through this link. DxOMark released various test results including video stability, noise level and color rendering.

What do you think about Xiaomi 13 Pro’s camera system and DxOMark’s camera test? Don’t forget to commment down below!