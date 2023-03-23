Xiaomi 13 Ultra may debut in China on April 17!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra is the new premium mobile smartphone from Xiaomi. It is expected to offer significant improvements on the camera side compared to the previous Xiaomi 13 series. Because this smartphone was secretly developed under the Leica collaboration and is now ready for sale!

So when will the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra be launched? Some screenshots leaked on the Weibo platform show that it will be launched on April 17. After these screenshots, we did some research. The MIUI build of the new premium model is now fully prepared, confirming that the model will be available for sale in the near future. Most likely the leaked screenshots are correct. More in the article!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Coming!

Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched soon. We spotted some screenshots leaked on Weibo. The screenshot showed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched in China on April 17. We think this is true.

Because the MIUI software of Xiaomi 13 Ultra looks ready on Xiaomi’s Official MIUI Server. This confirms that the launch of the new smartphone is only a short time away. Xiaomi 13 Ultra which has the best camera hardware is coming!

The last internal MIUI build of Xiaomi 13 Ultra is V14.0.1.2.TMACNXM. The MIUI China build is now ready and the new model Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be launched soon. We will also see the Xiaomi Pad 6 series with this model. New smart tablets have been in development for a long time. On April 17, 2023, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra China Launch will most likely take place. We can say that there is less than 1 month left.

Note that the launch date may differ. The launch date has not yet been officially confirmed by Xiaomi. However, the fact that the MIUI software of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is ready raises the possibility that this is definitely true. Those who are curious about the leaked features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra can click here. So what do you think about the Xiaomi 13 Ultra? Do not forget to share your opinions.