Xiaomi 14 Pro to feature titanium alloy body

The rumors have emerged that the iPhone 15 series will have a titanium alloy body, and now, the rumors suggest that Xiaomi 14 Pro will also feature a titanium body. Xiaomi 14 series is expected to be revealed right after the introduction event of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. We had previously shared the launch date of Xiaomi 14 series with you, and now, new details about the Xiaomi 14 series continue to emerge. Here is what the Chinese tipster has to say about the Xiaomi 14 series.

While aluminum chassis phones have been available in the Android market for a long time, a new rumor suggests that Xiaomi 14 Pro will have a titanium alloy body. Xiaomi 14 series will consist of two different phones, the 14 and the 14 Pro, but only the 14 Pro will come with a titanium body according to the Chinese leaker.

If this turns out to be true, iPhone 15 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Pro will have chassis made from the same material, titanium. The exact launch date of Xiaomi 14 series is still uncertain, but according to information shared by DCS, the phone will be released before the November 11th sales, shortly after the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on October 24th. You can expect the phones to be unveiled at the end of October or early November.

Other things we know about the Xiaomi 14 series include extremely thin bezels on the screen, a main camera sensor with 50MP resolution and a size of 1/1.28 inches, and a 4820 mAh battery with 90W charging for Xiaomi 14, while Xiaomi 14 Pro will have a 5000 mAh battery and 120W charging in addition. We can confidently say that Xiaomi 14 series is a very powerful lineup.

Source: DCS