Xiaomi’s most beautiful device: Xiaomi Civi 1S launch date confirmed

Xiaomi’s Civi line-up features beautiful and sleek designed flagships, made specifically for things that require peak front camera performance, like selfies or vlogging. We previously reported that the Civi 1S will be launching very soon, and we kind of missed the date by a few days, however, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch date of the Civi 1S! Let’s take a look.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Launch & Specs

The Xiaomi Civi 1S has finally been confirmed as to when it will launch, and the launch date is very soon, specifically, the Xiaomi Civi 1S launch date in China is on April 21st, 14:00PM CST (GMT+8). The device will be China-only, so don’t expect it to release globally.

The Xiaomi Civi 1S doesn’t seem to be that big of an upgrade over the original Civi, with a slightly improved SoC and a new color finish, specifically a white coloured version. The Civi 1S will come with a Snapdragon 778G+, and a higher quality touch panel. The front camera is obviously a powerhouse, with a 32 megapixel sensor, which makes the device perfect for vloggers or selfie enthusiasts. The rear also features a triple camera layout, with a 64 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto and a 2 megapixel macro. It will feature MIUI 13, and you can read more about the device in our other articles, such as this one.

What do you think about the Civi 1S? Will you be there on the launch date? You can watch the official launch teaser of the Civi 1S here, and also join our Telegram channel here.