Xiaomi Redmibook Pro 15 2023 has been unveiled, comes with the powerful Ryzen 7840HS processor!

Xiaomi has introduced their latest iteration of their Redmibook series in 2023, Redmibook Pro 15 2023 edition has been unveiled in China. This new model is equipped with the newest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors.

RedmiBook Pro 15 2023

The newly released gaming laptop features Ryzen 7 series 7840HS processor, while boasting a high-resolution 3.2K display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Although the announcement of this laptop took place in China, a complete specification sheet is not yet available. Based on the render images, the new edition does not seem significantly different from its predecessor. This is just another gaming laptop from Xiaomi with the upgraded specs and identical design with the predecessor.

The previous version of the 15-inch Redmibook Pro also featured a 3.2K resolution display, but with a lower refresh rate of 90 Hz. Xiaomi’s Pro models in the Redmibook series typically come with impressive gaming-oriented features. For instance, the previous Redmibook Pro 15-inch from 2022 offered a cooling system with triple heatpipes and dual fans, should perform quite well under heavy tasks.

As we stated earlier the whole specshee is not available, we will keep you updating once the laptop has been released for sale in China.