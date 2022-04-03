Xiaomi phones are one of the best choices if you are someone looking for maximum efficiency and a budget-friendly phone. In the article, I am going to tell you about the 9 best Xiaomi phones which offer maximum efficiency with a low budget. This article will surely help those who are looking for the best Xiaomi budget phones which have maximum efficiency and the best features. So without wasting further time let’s get into the discussion about the 9 best Xiaomi phones which offer maximum efficiency with a low budget.

Xiaomi is one of the biggest smartphone companies across the globe. The company has surpassed Samsung and is giving tough competition to Apple when it comes to budget-friendly and high-efficiency phones. That’s why if you’re looking for a budget-friendly and maximum efficiency phone then you can not get a better option than the Xiaomi series.

9 Xiaomi phones which offer maximum efficiency with a low budget

Xiaomi phones are well known for their impressive features and affordable pricing. Their mid-range phones have the same caliber as some of the leading flagships, Listed below are 9 Xiaomi phones which offer maximum efficiency with a low budget. Some phones are more in the mid-range but I included them because they provide great value for money.

POCO M4 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G with its massive 5000 mAh battery and a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, is everything you will want in a budget phone. The phone was released in November 2021. It comes with an IPS LCD protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is 6.67 inches with 1080 x 2400p resolution. It features a dual-camera, 50 MP Main + 8 MP Ultrawide in the back and a 16 MP single camera in the front.

The baseline version comes with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. It supports 33W fast charging which can full charge in 60 minutes. The phones weighs 195 g and the dimensions are 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8 mm. It has IP53, dust and splash resistance.

Price- $198

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Launched recently in March 2022, Redmi Note 11E Pro comes packed with many impressive features. It has a sleek 6.67 inch SUPER AMOLED display and has a Full HD resolution of 1080 x 2400P. The Redmi Note 11E Pro is powered by Snapdragon 695 which offers smooth performance and lag free gaming. It features triple camera setup- 108 MP Main + 8 MP ultrawide + 2 MP Macro in the back and a 16 MP single camera in the front. The Redmi Note 11E Pro has a huge 5000 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging.

It has a glass back and glass front and is available in three colors- Graphite Gray, Polar White, and Atlantic Blue. It starting variant comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.

Price- $268

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is a decent choice if you looking for Xiaomi phones which offer maximum efficiency with a low budget. Talking about the specifications of the phone, it was released in March 2021 and weighs around 193 grams, and has an OS Android 11. It has excellent still-used speakers with an impressive battery life.

The battery backup of the phone is 5,020mAH and it has dimensions of 164 × 76.5 × 8.1 mm. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen size of 6.67 inches with a Snapdragon 732G CPU. The screen resolution of the phone is 1018 to 2400 and it has storage of 64GB/128 GB. It has 6 GB/8GB Ram with 108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera.

Price: – $ 290

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

If you are looking for a budget-friendly phone with excellent features, then the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC might just be the option for you. Details of the phone include dimensions of 165.3 × 76.8 × 9.4 mm and a screen resolution of 1080 × 2400.

The 120 Hz screen of the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is great and it has Excellent battery life with battery backup of 5,160mAH. The weight of the phone is around 215 grams and it has OS Android 10 with a screen size of 6.67 inches.

Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC has Snapdragon 732G CPU with 6GB Ram and 64 GB/128 GB storage. It has 64 MP + 13 MP + 2MP + 2 MP rear camera and 32 MP front camera. This device has plenty of processing power with a really long-lasting battery which makes the phone more worthy.

Price:- $ 273.99

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 is an affordable device with a good display. It has OS Android 11 with a screen size of 6.43 inches and a screen resolution of 1080 × 2400. The dimensions of the Xiaomi Redmi note 11 are 159.9 × 73.9 × 8.1 mm and it weighs around 179 grams. It is an inexpensive phone with great battery life.

The battery backup of the phone is 5,000mAH and it has 4 GB /6 GB RAM with 64 GB /128 GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi note 11 has Snapdragon 680 CPU with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera and 13 MP front camera. if you are looking for a Xiaomi phone that offers maximum efficiency with a low budget then this phone is you go-to.

Price:- $ 179

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T makes 5G more accessible to those who can’t afford it. This device is powered by MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G and comes with a 6.53 Inch IPS LCD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The resolution is 1080 x 2340P. It comes with a 48 MP main+ 2 MP Macro+2 MP depth. It can record 4k videos at 30 fps. The front features a decent 13 MP single camera.

Redmi Note 9T has a massive 5000 mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It starts at 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and also has dedicated MicroSDXC slot. It weighs around 199 g. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T is available in two colors- Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple

Price- $225

Xiaomi 11T

The first on the list is Xiaomi 11T. It is one of the best phones right now that Xiaomi has launched. The phone was officially launched in 2021. Talking about the features of the phone it has OS Android 11 with a screen size of 6.81 inches and a resolution of 1440 × 3200. The CPU of the phone is the Snapdragon 888 and it has RAM of 12GB. Talking about the battery backup of the phone, it has a 5,000mAH battery with dimensions of 163.6 × 74.6 × 8.4 mm.

The total weight of the phone is 234 grams and it has a rear camera of 50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP camera and a 20 MP front camera. Xiaomi 12 Pro phone has incredibly fast charging and a sleek finish that makes its body look more attractive and presentable.

Price: – $ 389

Xiaomi POCO X3 GT

If I have to describe POCO X3 GT, I will say that it is small in form but is fully stacked. The specifications of Xiaomi Poco X3 GT include dimensions of 152.7 × 69.9 × 8.2 mm and a screen resolution of 1080 × 2400 with Dimensity 1100 5G CPU. The total weight of the phone is 180 grams and it has OS Android 12.

POCO X3 GT was officially released in April 2022 and has a screen size of 6. 28 inches with 8GB/12GB Ram and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The phone has great hand-feel and fun camera modes. The rear camera of the phone is 50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP and the front camera of the phone is 32 MP. It has an amazing battery backup of 5,000mAH.

Price:- $ 328

Xiaomi POCO F3

Xiaomi Poco F3 is one of the best Xiaomi phones which offers maximum efficiency with a low budget. It has a solid display with a 196-gram weight and OS Android 11. The specifications of the phone include dimensions of 163.7 × 76.4 × 7.8 mm and a screen size of 6.67 inches with a screen resolution of 1080 × 2400.

It has a Snapdragon 870 CPU and 128 GB /256 GB storage with 6/8 GB RAM. The display of the phone is quite bright and responsive and it is a powerful device as it has a 4,520mAH battery. The front camera of the phone is 20 MP while the rear camera of the phone is 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP. Xiaomi Poco F3 phone is unbelievably great for gaming and scrolling through social media as it has a powerful display and performance.

Price:- $ 337.70

This was all about the 9 best Xiaomi phones which offer maximum efficiency with a low budget. I believe this article helped you in choosing the perfect Xiaomi phone for yourself.

