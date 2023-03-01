Full specifications and pricing of upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G are here!

The features of upcoming Redmi Note 12, which has been rumored for a long time, finally become clear, Redmi Note 12 4G features are here. You can read our earlier article to get a quick overview of the Redmi Note 12 series: Redmi Note 12 series to be released globally very soon, full list of global devices here!

Finally, the full specs of it are now here.

Redmi Note 12 4G specifications

A tech blogger on Twitter, Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked the pricing and specifications of Redmi Note 12 4G. You can visit his Twitter account from here. Here are the specs of Redmi Note 12 4G.

Redmi Note 12’s 5G and 4G variants vary a bit from one another. The camera setup, SIM card input, and color options are among the other differences in addition to the processor with 4G connectivity. Redmi Note 12 4G will come in Onyx Gray, Mint Green and Ice Blue colors. The phone will be priced at €279 (4/128 variant).

Redmi Note 12 4G

Snapdragon 680

6.67″ 120Hz Full HD 1080 x 2400 OLED display

50 MP main camera, 8 MP wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera, 13MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 13, MIUI 14

165.66 x 75.96 x 7.85 mm – 183.5g

Side fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, IP53, microSD slot (2 SIM + 1 SD card slot)

€279 (4/128 variant)

