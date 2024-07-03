How to Bypass FRP on Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO Phones MIUI 13/14?

Hey there! Ever reset your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone only to get stuck on a screen asking for your Google account info? That’s called FRP (Factory Reset Protection), and it’s there to keep your phone secure. But if you don’t remember the Google account you used before, it can lock you out!

Why does this happen? Well, Google wants to make sure only YOU can access your phone. But worry not! We’re going to show you how to bypass FRP locks. We’ll look at some easy ways to bypass FRP Xiaomi, so let’s get started!

Part 1: Tips Before Removing Google Account

Before we get to the unlocking FRP, let us give you a few tips.

Backup Your Data:

Ensure you have made a backup of all the important things, such as your contacts, photos, and files. You definitely don’t want to lose stuff during the process. Use any backup services like Google Drive or Xiaomi Cloud for that purpose.

Charge Your Phone:

Make sure your phone’s battery is at least 50%. The FRP process may take some time, and what you wouldn’t want is for your phone to go off unexpectedly during this time. Trust me; it’s something that can be easily avoided by plugging in your device before that.

Connect to a Reliable Network:

You must have a reliable internet connection that can be either Wi-Fi or mobile data. This is in order to download and update smoothly within this whole process.

Know Your Device Info:

You also need to know your device information, for instance, the model of your phone and its Android version. This information might be crucial when choosing which bypass method will work best and following the steps correctly.

Ready Your Tools:

Have any necessary tools or software ready. If you’re using a computer program like DroidKit, install it beforehand. If using an APK bypass, then always download from trusted source sites only.

Upon completion of these preparations, go ahead and unlock Xiaomi FRP!

Part 2: How to Remove Xiaomi/Redmi FRP Lock with Android FRP Bypass Tool?

Removing FRP Xiaomi or FRP Redmi is not that difficult to remove if you have the right tools. With so many options in the market, choosing the right tool can be confusing.

But luckily, we’re here to make your life easier. After much deliberation, we think DroidKit is the best Xiaomi/Redmi FRP unlock tool. You don’t have to take our word for it; let us explain why we chose DroidKit.

DroidKit is a comprehensive Android toolkit that totally empowers the user to find solutions for various problems and make sure their device works well.

One unique capability is FRP (Factory Reset Protection) bypass on several Android devices. This could be useful if you reset your phone and can’t remember your associated Google account, making it useless.

Key Features of DroidKit:

Universal FRP Bypass: Remove the FRP lock from various brands and models of Android like Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, Realme, Sony, and OnePlus.

Remove the FRP lock from various brands and models of Android like Xiaomi, Redmi, POCO, Samsung, OPPO, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, Realme, Sony, and OnePlus. Quick and Easy: Bypass the Google account verification within minutes, without taking it to a service center or having technical skills.

Bypass the Google account verification within minutes, without taking it to a service center or having technical skills. No Password Needed: You don’t need a password anymore; clear data from old Google accounts to sign in with another one.

You don’t need a password anymore; clear data from old Google accounts to sign in with another one. Wide Compatibility: Supports Android OS versions 6 to 14 and works on both Windows and Mac computers.

Supports Android OS versions 6 to 14 and works on both Windows and Mac computers. Data Security: Safeguards your data during the bypass process with SSL-256 encryption.

Safeguards your data during the bypass process with SSL-256 encryption. Additional Features: In case you accidentally lock yourself out of your phone, forget your Google account details, lose important data, or experience annoying system hitches, DroidKit has the tools you need to get back on track.

Let’s walk through how to use DroidKit to bypass the FRP lock on your Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO phone:

Step 1: Download and install DroidKit on your computer. Then open DroidKit and select the “FRP Bypass” mode.

Choose FRP Bypass Mode

Step 2: Click on “Start.” Then, connect your phone to your computer using a USB cable.

Click on The Start Button

Step 3: Choose the brand of your phone.

Choose Your Phone Brands

Step 4: DroidKit will prepare a configuration file for your specific device. This might take a few minutes. Once the configuration file is ready, click “Start to Bypass.”

Start to Bypass

Step 5: Choose the correct Android version that matches your phone. Then DroidKit will guide you with simple on-screen instructions.

Device OS Selection

Step 6:. Wait for the FRP bypassing process to complete.

Bypassing FRP

Step 7: Once complete, your phone will restart, and the FRP lock will be gone. You can now set it up with a new Google account.

FRP Bypass Complete

The DroidKit method works quite well, but if you don’t have a PC, you’ll have to try something else.

Part 3: How to Bypass Xiaomi/Redmi/Poco FRP Lock Without a PC?

Suppose you experienced a factory reset in your Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco phone and have no computer to bypass the FRP lock. In that case, there is something that you could do. There’s a way out using a clever combination of your device’s built-in Google keyboard and voice recognition features. This section will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to regain access to your phone:

Step 1: Navigate to the Network Settings and click on the “Add Network” option at your screen’s bottom.

Step 2: Type anything in the SSID field, hold it, and tap the share icon, sharing it via Gmail.

Step 3: From Gmail App Info, go to “Notifications” then “Additional Settings.” Click three dots on the top right corner and choose ” Help & Feedback.”

Step 4: Look for “Delete and disable apps on Android” in the search bar and open its result. Tap on “Tap to go to Application Settings.”

Step 5: Go through “Settings” >” Additional Settings” > “Accessibility” > “Accessibility menu” and turn it on.

Accessibility Settings

Step 6: Press the back button several times until you return to the App info page. Click More, then select “Show system.”

Step 7: Choose Android setup, tap Disable > Disable App > Force Stop, and then OK.

Step 8: Also do this for Carrier Services – disable it, force stop it, and press OK.

Step 9: Repeat the disable, force stop, and OK steps for “Google Play Services.”

Step 10: Go back to the “Connect to network” screen and tap “Next.”

Step 11: On the update page, tap the human icon at the bottom right, then select “Google Assistant” > “Settings.” Repeat this a few times until you reach the Google Play Services app info page.

Step 12: Tap “Enable” for Google Play Services. Go back to the Checking for Updates page, wait for it to finish, tap “More,” then “Accept.”

Step 13: You should now be able to complete the setup process, and the Google account verification will be bypassed!

Use with Caution: This method has limitations: it might not work on all devices, disables Google apps temporarily, and doesn’t fully remove FRP. Use it as a last resort and try DroidKit for a more complete solution if you can.

Part 4: Unlock Xiaomi FRP with FRP Bypass APK

If you’re a bit tech-savvy, you can use an FRP Bypass APK. It is an app specifically designed to remove the Google account verification after a factory reset.

There are a few different FRP bypass APKs out there but be cautious! Only download them from trusted websites to avoid any nasty surprises like viruses or malware.

First, you need to download the APK file and then install it on your phone. After successfully installing it, open the app and follow its instructions. The steps may vary depending on the APK you have selected; however, normally, they will include entering codes or changing settings on your device.

Nevertheless, this method needs some tech-savviness and might not work out well. However, if you do not have access to a computer or other methods have failed for you, then consider this as an alternative.

Part 5: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Xiaomi FRP unlock tool?

For most users, DroidKit is the top choice for unlocking FRP Xiaomi. It’s easy to use, works on various models, and keeps your data safe. However, the best tool for you depends on your situation.

Can You Bypass the Screen Lock on Xiaomi/Redmi/POCO without a Password?

Yes, you can! Without needing the original password, DroidKit can help remove various screen locks, including PINs, patterns, passwords, and even fingerprint locks. It’s a handy tool if you’ve forgotten your screen lock credentials and are locked out of your phone.

Conclusion

If after resetting Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO you find yourself in a jam don’t worry about that yet. There are a number of ways to bypass FRP lock on these devices.

If you have a computer, then DroidKit is your best bet but if you don’t, do not worry! You can still remove FRP Xiaomi/Redmi/Poco with features of your phone or an APK as well – just be careful with the latter though.

Don’t forget to back up your data and be patient. Unlocking your phone should happen soon enough with some effort on your part!