Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro MIUI 13 update is ready!

Standing out with its MIUI 13 user interface, Xiaomi has prepared the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro MIUI 13 update for the popular 2 models. Soon these updates will be coming to your devices. Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro, the world’s first 108MP camera phones, are among the most popular models with their cameras. For the two models that received the MIUI 13 update in China before, the MIUI 13 update is now available on Global and will arrive soon.

Information about Xiaomi Mi Note 10 / Pro MIUI 13 update

We have already told you that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update for the world’s first 108MP camera phones will not be based on Android 12. It will be based on Android 11 When some people saw that Mi Note 10 Lite received the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update, they thought that the Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 and Mi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update would also be Android 12-based.

But Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro were launched with Android 9 based MIUI 11 out of the box. Supporting 2 Android updates and 3 MIUI updates, the devices received 2 Android updates along with Android 11. After that, Android update support was terminated. That’s why Mi Note 10/Pro MIUI 13 update will be based on Android 11.

According to the latest information we have, the Mi Note 10/Pro MIUI 13 update are ready for two popular models, codenamed tucana. The build number of the upcoming update is V13.0.1.0.RFDMIXM. The new MIUI 13 update, which will increase system stability and offer you many features, will have an excellent experience. Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 update may be available in this month.

Mi Note 10/Pro MIUI 13 update will be available to Mi Pilots first. If no errors are found in the update, it will be accessible to all users. You can download the upcoming Mi Note 10/Pro MIUI 13 update from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. These app can be used for MIUI 13 Download. We have come to the end of our news about the Mi Note 10 MIUI 13 and Mi Note 10 Pro MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such content.