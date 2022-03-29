MIUI Tips and Tricks | Features users don’t know

There are so many features in the MIUI that I enjoy using such as floating windows, App lock, and reading mode. If you have been using the MIUI for a while, then you probably already know how to use most of the features. However, many features are under the radar which could be useful. In this guide, we are going to discuss 5 such MIUI Tips and Tricks that you might not have known of. So let’s get started.

1.Second Space

Xiaomi has integrated a special feature into its smartphones that allow users to save private data in a separate space. This space is called the Second space.

Second space is an entirely different space in the phone’s storage which is password protected and users can use a different email ID to keep the data secure. The second space looks just like a completely new phone. It has no data from your existing storage.

In the second space, you can install new apps, add new wallpaper and even use a different launcher. You can also create a different unlock mode for it.

How to enable second space?

To enable Second space, Go to the App drawer and open the Security app. Now scroll down to find Second space and tap.

2.Universal Cast

Xiaomi’s MIUI has a unique casting tool that lets you cast your device’s screen to any smart TV or PC. This casting tool was present in previous versions MIUIs too but Xiaomi has made some amazing changes to this tool with MIUI 12 update.

You can now hide your sensitive data from being displayed by tapping on it specifically. The new upgrade also lets you hide incoming notifications and calls (Saves you from being embarrassed publicly).

Not only that, you can also minimize the screen you are casting and continue using other apps simultaneously.

To use the casting feature:

Go to settings and tap on Connection & Sharing

Now tap on Cast and you’re good to go!

3.Image blur tool

This feature is more useful than it sounds. It can literally save a lot of your time. We often take screenshots and share them with others but many times the screenshots contain sensitive information that can’t be shared, so we blur or hide the sensitive information using the photo editor.

But with MIUIs image blur tool you can do it right after taking the screenshot. You can even crop the Screenshot or scribble over it.

To use this feature:

Take a screenshot and tap on the minimized window.

Choose from the blur and scribble features given.

4.Video toolbox

This is one of my favorite MIUI Tips and Tricks. The video toolbox lets you play video sound with the screen off. If you like listening to music from video streaming platforms like YouTube then you are going to love this feature.

You can play your favorite playlist and turn the screen off to save your phone’s battery. This defeats the whole purpose of YouTube premium (You still get the annoying ads though).

The video toolbox also helps you with screencasting, there is a cast button built-in on the toolbar which lets you cast the screen with just one tap.

To enable this feature:

Go to the Settings and scroll down to find Special features

and scroll down to find Now tap on the Video toolbox and proceed to the toolbar setting

and proceed to the toolbar setting Modify the settings. Add YouTube to the video apps by clicking Manage video apps

5.Ultra-battery saver mode

Ultra-battery can be extremely useful when you have a low battery and a long day ahead. This feature increases the battery life up to 25%.

It restricts most power-consuming apps and features and decreases the device’s performance in order to provide maximum stand-by time.

After turning on the ultra-battery saver you will only be to use basic functionalities such as calls, cellular messaging, and connecting to a network. You can enable some of the necessary apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram if you must.

To enable Ultra-battery saver mode-

Go to Settings and scroll down to find Battery and Performance

and scroll down to find Now Click on Ultra-battery saver and turn the toggle on.

MIUI comes packed with many features that can be very useful. These were only 5 of the many amazing MIUI Tips and tricks that are there. Want to know about more cool features in Xiaomi? Read here