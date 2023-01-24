More details on Xiaomi electric vehicle surface

We have more details emerging on the Xiaomi electric car’s design. Render images of the upcoming Xiaomi electric vehicle have appeared on Weibo (Chinese social media platform).

We have entered the year 2023, yet it is unclear when the Xiaomi electric car will be unveiled. Xiaomi plans to begin mass production of its electric vehicle in 2023 or 2024, as we have already informed you.

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, has a massive impact on how the new electric vehicle will be produced. The new vehicle is expected to enter production in the first half of 2024. The company’s total investment in car manufacturing in the first three quarters of 2022 was 1.86 billion Chinese Yuan which is more than 270 million United States Dollar.

These are the images shared on Weibo. The air deflector-like design of the fog lamp areas on both sides is also present, and the headlight shape is relatively rounded. Here is the full image we found on Weibo.

A Xiaomi official said these are very early design prototypes. With that being said this is not the final design of Xiaomi’s future electric vehicle. We will keep informing you as we get something new. A couple days ago we have shared that Xiaomi’s electric vehicle has appeared in China. Read our previous article from this link: Xiaomi’s car has already been spotted on the street!

What do you think about Xiaomi’s upcoming electric vehicle? Please share your thoughts in the comments!