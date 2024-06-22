OnePlus confirms Nord CE 4 Lite 5G’s 5500mAh battery, 80W charging

Ahead of its plan to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G on Monday, OnePlus confirmed several details about the phone, including its 5500mAh battery and 80W charging power.

The news follows the launch date confirmation of the company for the debut of the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which will be on June 24. The model now has its own dedicated microsite on OnePlus’ official India website, where the brand has confirmed that the phone will have a Sony LYT-600 main camera. The image of the Nord CE 4 Lite 5G is also shown there. The device sports a blue color (although it will also be offered in silver gray), a flat back panel and side frames, and a vertical pill-shaped camera island with two camera lenses and a dual-LED system.

In its latest revelation about the model through its microsite, OnePlus confirmed that the device will be armed with a huge 5500mAh battery. According to the company, the battery will be complemented by an 80W fast charging power.

Aside from those details and its AMOLED screen, the company still has not confirmed any other information about the Nord CE 4 Lite. Yet, according to rumors, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be a rebranded Oppo K12x. If this is true, the OnePlus phone could also adopt the following features of its Oppo counterpart, including: