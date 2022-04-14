POCO F4 GT Launch Date Announced Official: New Flagship Killer

POCO has mostly been rebrands of the companies Redmi branch of phones, and this year doesn’t seem to be any different. The POCO F4 GT launch is soon, and we expect it to also be a rebrand of a Redmi phone. When will the POCO F4 GT launch? Let’s find out.

POCO F4 GT Launch Date

POCO released the POCO F3 GT last year, which was basically a rebranded Redmi K40 Gaming, and this year doesn’t seem to be any different. The tech giant is releasing its newest addition to the POCO lineup, the POCO F4 GT, and it seems to be based on the Redmi K50 Gaming this time. POCO sent out invites to the people who subscribed to their newsletter, regarding the POCO F4 GT event.

The POCO F4 GT launch event will take place on April 26th, 8AM GMT+8. Xiaomi has also announced the launch of their first AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) products, which will take place sometime in the next few months.

We expect the POCO F4 GT, due to being based on the Redmi K50 Gaming to feature a Snapdragon 8Gen1 SoC, vapor chamber cooling, and a 120Hz 6.7 inch display, with support for 120W charging.