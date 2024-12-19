Realme 14x debuts with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810H cert, IP68/69 rating

Dec. 19, 2024

The Realme 14x is finally here, and it offers an interesting set of features that might be familiar to some.

That’s because the Realme 14x is a rebranded Realme V60 Pro, which debuted in China earlier this month. That said, global fans can also expect the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and a high IP69 rating. Other notable details of the phone include its 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz LCD, 50MP main camera, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, 6000mAh battery, 45W charging support, and 5W reverse wired charging

It is available in Jewel Red, Crystal Black, and Golden Glow color options. Its configurations include 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, which are priced at ₹14,999 and ₹15,999, respectively. Interested buyers can now check the phone on Realme.com, Flipkart, and other offline stores.

Here are more details about the Realme 14x:

  • MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB
  • Expandable storage via microSD card
  • 6.67″ HD+ 120Hz LCD with 625nits peak brightness 
  • 50MP main camera + auxiliary sensor
  • 8MP selfie camera
  • 6000mAh battery
  • 45W charging + 5W reverse wired charging
  • MIL-STD-810H + IP68/69 rating
  • Android14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • Jewel Red, Crystal Black, and Golden Glow colors

